Everton vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Goodison Park will be the stage for the start of what promises to be an intriguing Premier League weekend, when Everton host Arsenal in the lunchtime kick-off.

Both teams have struggled for form this term, and the players will be desperate to deliver points on the pitch. However, much of the attention will likely be on the sidelines, with both clubs set to appoint new managers soon.

For Everton, iconic coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to be in the stands before he takes over from interim manager Duncan Ferguson. As for Arsenal, their former captain and ex-Everton midfielder Mikel Arteta is poised to take over following Saturday's game.

Here are the key details for the match, including the latest odds and the key viewing details.

Date: Saturday, December 21

Time: 12:30 p.m. (GMT), 7:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)

Preview

There will be plenty of cameras pointed towards the stands at Goodison on Saturday, as broadcasters look to pick out Ancelotti and Arteta before they embark on new roles.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Everton have agreed a deal with Ancelotti worth a whopping £9 million per year. Given his record as a manager—a three-time UEFA Champions League winner—the acquisition is considered a coup for the Toffees.

Sky Sports' Alan Myers suggested the new boss and the club will need to adapt to one another in the coming months:

Since Marco Silva was sacked by Everton on December 5, Ferguson has helped to re-energise the club. They've taken four points from clashes with Chelsea and Manchester United under his watch.

The Toffees were defeated in the Carabao Cup quarter-final by Leicester City on Wednesday, albeit in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.

However, goals from Tom Davies and Leighton Baines had seen the home side fight back from 2-0 down:

Arsenal will look to use that to their advantage, as an injury-ravaged Everton squad could be left mentally and physically exhausted coming into the match.

While Freddie Ljungberg is poised to be the man in charge for the fixture, the Gunners players will also be out to impress incoming boss Arteta before he officially takes charge. They will also be seeking to improve on their previous display, when they were humbled by Manchester City 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Soccer AM summed up just how generous the Arsenal defence was in that defeat:

There are clearly big issues for Arteta to resolve in the setup, and that may prove to be a challenge for a man who has yet to manage a senior game in his career.

However, football writer Tim Stillman thinks the arrival of the 37-year-old will bring some excitement back to the club:

Arsenal should be fresher than their opponents going into this encounter, with Everton having played three games in seven days. If the visitors can find some defensive solidity and provide a platform for their attacking stars to sparkle, the win is there for them to take.

Nevertheless, Ferguson has got a tune out of Everton and the front two of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will cause issues for the Gunners defence. With Ancelotti set to be watching on, the Toffees will fight to a point.

Prediction: Everton 2-2 Arsenal