Cristiano Ronaldo Says Knee Problems Are Gone, Talks Juventus Title Ambitions

Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has said his recent knee injury is a thing of the past after he scored a memorable winner against Sampdoria on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old helped Juventus win the Scudetto in his maiden season in Italy, and his goal in the 2-1 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris temporarily lifted the Bianconeri three points clear at the top of Serie A.

Ronaldo spoke to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) following the win and reacted after being told he reached a top height of 2.56 metres to head home the 45th-minute decider:

"I didn't know that. I'm very happy with the result, it was a very difficult game and Sampdoria played well today.

"The whole team showed the right attitude. It was a good goal and I am glad to help the team with another three points.

"I had problems with my knee for a month, but that has gone now and I feel good physically. What I want is to help Juve win matches and titles."

Alex Sandro assisted both Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in their visit to Sampdoria, where the former's intervention was required after Gianluca Caprari levelled for the hosts:

Ronaldo's knees looked healthy enough to safely bring the Portuguese down from such a spectacular height, which was difficult considering it was an awkward landing:

The veteran's past knee complaint kept him sidelined for Juve's 3-1 win over Atalanta in November, one of only three games he's missed for the Turin giants this season.

Ronaldo now has 10 goals in 14 league appearances this campaign, and ESPN's Matteo Bonetti marvelled at his most recent effort:

Siavoush Fallahi of Eurosport highlighted how well he stuck the landing in particular:

Ronaldo has scored in four successive Serie A games for just the second time since he joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018. He won't have the opportunity to mark a fifth until Sarri's side resume their league campaign at home to Cagliari on January 6, 2020.

Inter Milan can draw back level on points with the leaders when they host Genoa on Saturday, except Antonio Conte's side are without a win in three games and have drawn each of their last two Serie A matches.

Juventus have won the past eight Serie A titles and hope to extend their record streak this term, though football writer Carlo Garganese suggested earlier in December Inter could finally end their run:

Sarri's men beat Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen to top their UEFA Champions League group, and they look likely to progress into the quarter-finals after they were drawn opposite Lyon in the round of 16.

Ronaldo will return to face Lazio in the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana on Sunday when he'll hope to score in a sixth successive game across all competitions.