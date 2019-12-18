Tom Coughlin Fired as Jaguars' Executive Vice President After NFLPA Drama

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the firing of executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin on Wednesday.

"Within the past hour I informed Tom Coughlin that he was being relieved of his duties as Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the Jacksonville Jaguars, effective this evening," owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone's best interests but, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately.

"I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map. General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high."

Khan alluding to "recent days" likely refers to the NFLPA winning a grievance against the Jaguars for illegally fining players for missing non-mandatory offseason activities.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.