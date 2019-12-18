Baylor's Juicy Landrum Sets NCAA Record with 14 3-Pointers vs. Arkansas State

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Lizzo may as well rename her hit song "Juice" after Juicy Landrum's performance Wednesday afternoon.

Landrum set an NCAA women's basketball record by sinking 14 three-pointers during the No. 7 Baylor Lady Bears' 111-43 blowout victory over Arkansas State:

The senior guard finished the day with a game-high 42 points with all of her 14 field goals coming from deep. She also posted eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. However, Landrum was quick to recognize her teammates afterward:

"It was a great feeling," Landrum said postgame, according to Chad Conine of the Waco Tribune-Herald. "Family. Sisters. Just to have them cheering me on and help me make that record is a great feeling."

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey added: "When you're feeling it as a shooter, you're feeling it. I went in at halftime and I told them, 'If you get a chance, let Juicy break the record today.' Well, I was talking about the Baylor record. ... It just kept building. ... It's just a joy to watch teammates be happy for each other."

Landrum set the Baylor single-game record when she hit her 10th three in the third quarter:

Conine noted, too, that Landrum is now tied for seventh all-time in career three-pointers in Lady Bears history with 139. The Waco, Texas, native's previous season high for three-point attempts in a single game came when she went 2-of-5 against Indiana on Nov. 29.

Landrum can take a moment to relish in this accomplishment, as the reigning national champions aren't in action again until Morehead State visits them on Dec. 30.