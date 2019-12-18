Carabao Cup Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Semi-Finals Fixtures

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester City will play Manchester United in the semi-finals of the 2019 Carabao Cup, while Leicester City feature against Aston Villa in the last four.

Holders City swept past Oxford United 3-1 on the road, and United cantered to a 3-0 victory on Wednesday over Colchester United at Old Trafford.

There was drama at Goodison Park as Leicester advanced 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw against Everton.

Aston Villa eliminated Liverpool 5-0 on Tuesday, with the Reds forced to field a second-string due to their FIFA World Club Cup commitments.

EFL Cup Semi-Final Draw

First leg to be played Jan. 7 and 8. Second leg to be played Jan. 28 and 29.

Leila Coker/Associated Press

A Manchester derby and a clash of the Midlands take place in the last four after Wednesday's action.

The Premier League champions won England's three domestic competitions last term, but they must now get past their neighbours if they want to collect the League Cup for a third successive season.

Raheem Sterling netted twice in the second half at Oxford after Joao Cancelo's 22nd-minute opener.

Matty Taylor had equalised for the hosts immediately after half-time before City ran away with the win.

Sterling scored after 50 minutes and completed his brace with 20 minutes remaining.

Jon Super/Associated Press

United controlled proceedings against Colchester at home, and three goals in 10 minutes saw the Red Devils through.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched on as his team struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half, but Marcus Rashford finally broke the deadlock after 51 minutes.

Ryan Jackson put the ball through his own net five minutes later, and Anthony Martial had the easiest of finishes after 61 minutes.

Leicester were two goals up at Everton after 29 minutes through James Maddison and Jonny Evans, but a late comeback by the Toffees forced the game into a penalty shootout.

Tom Davies struck in the 70th-minute, and Leighton Baines netted in stoppage time, frustrating the Foxes.

However, Brendan Rodgers' men had the last laugh when they completed a 4-2 win on penalties, with Jamie Vardy scoring the winning spot-kick after Kasper Schmeichel saved twice.



