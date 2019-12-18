Chelsea Reportedly Not Close to New Tammy Abraham, Reece James Contracts

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea's contract negotiations with Tammy Abraham and Reece James have reportedly stalled.

Matt Law of the Telegraph reported the pair are no nearer to agreeing fresh deals with the Blues after breakout campaigns at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard is attempting to tie down his youthful squad, and new contacts have been handed out to Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. England international Fikayo Tomori became the latest young player to pen a new contract with the club on December 12.

Abraham has been a sensation since returning from a loan spell at Aston Villa in the summer, and the 22-year-old is now Lampard's first-choice striker.

The Camberwell-born forward is Chelsea's top scorer with 13 goals in 22 appearances in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this term.

James is rated as one of the hottest young full-backs in England, and Lampard has shown faith in the 20-year-old by giving him increased minutes.

The versatile right-back, who can also feature in midfield, completed an impressive 12-month loan at Wigan Athletic in the EFL Championship last season, and he's seamlessly made the jump after returning to his parent side in the top-flight.

Chelsea served a transfer ban through the summer that limited Lampard's options after his arrival from Derby County, but the club can now do business in the January transfer window after their suspension was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

This will allow the Blues to address parts of their squad that lack quality and experience, and new additions are likely to arrive while Lampard balances his starting options.