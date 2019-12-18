Report: RB Salzburg's Takumi Minamino to Undergo Liverpool Medical

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 10: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Takumi Minamino of RB Salzburg controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

RB Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Liverpool on Wednesday ahead of a January move to Anfield.

According to Goal's Neil Jones, the Japan international will cost the Reds £7.25 million, and he could make his debut in the FA Cup against Everton on January 5.

Jones added Manchester United have also been keeping an eye on Minamino, but Liverpool's close relationship with Salzburg allowed them to get the jump on other interested parties.

Minamino joined Salzburg from Japanese club Cerezo Osaka in January 2015 and has been an integral part of the first team ever since.

In this season's UEFA Champions League, the Austrian outfit were in the same group as Liverpool, as well as Napoli and Genk.

Minamino, 24, excelled on the European stage, starting all six group-stage matches, netting two goals and providing three assists:

In the Austrian Bundesliga this term, he has scored five goals in 11 appearances.

Minamino is an adaptable attacking midfielder. He can play on either flank, although he prefers the right, and he can also operate in the centre of a midfield four or as a No. 10.

A 22-time senior international, Minamino is an accomplished creator and should fit well into Jurgen Klopp's system:

Most importantly, he will bolster Liverpool's squad after a hectic Christmas period.

The Reds' 10-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table means Klopp can afford to rotate his squad, but he is still heavily reliant on his preferred front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The signing of Minamino should help take some of the strain off that trio and allow Liverpool to compete for silverware on multiple fronts without risking burnout.  

