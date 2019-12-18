Jurgen Klopp: Georginio Wijnaldum out vs. Monterrey, Virgil van Dijk Passed Fit

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum won't play in their 2019 FIFA Club Word Cup semi-final against Monterrey on Wednesday, but Virgil van Dijk has been passed fit.

The Reds are targeting their maiden Club World Cup title in Doha, Qatar. The winner of Wednesday's match at Khalifa International Stadium will advance to face Flamengo in Saturday's final after the Brazilian club came from a goal down to beat Al-Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday.

Klopp, 52, told reporters on Tuesday: "Gini was not as serious as we thought in the first moment, so he's here doing the first recovery and then we have stuff what is necessary. We'll see day by day, but for tomorrow night (Wednesday) he's not involved."

The former Newcastle United star started in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Watford but had to be withdrawn around the hour mark:

Brazil midfielder Fabinho and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren were among the senior Liverpool players who remained in England due to injury.

Monterrey qualified for the Club World Cup after they were crowned 2019 CONCACAF Champions League winners in May, while the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in June to lift the UEFA Champions League title.

On Van Dijk, Klopp added: "Virgil is fine. We had to do different stuff for recovery for different people, that was the reason why he wasn't involved yesterday in the session. All the rest of the squad is fine."

Liverpool posted pictures of star centre-back Van Dijk joining training in Doha on Tuesday after he stoked fears by missing a previous session:

Klopp took a strong 20-man squad to Doha following some confusion over how the German would split their commitments between the Club World Cup and Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final away to Aston Villa.

Liverpool under-23s coach Neil Critchley named the youngest team in the club's history, per BBC Sport, and saw his side lose 5-0 at Villa Park, via Sky Sports (UK viewers only):

Van Dijk's availability is a particular boon for a Liverpool team hoping to fend off one of Mexico's in-form teams, Monterrey, who are scheduled to face Club America in the Liga MX Apertura final later in December.

Wijnaldum will hope to be fit for Saturday when Liverpool will either face Flamengo for their first Club World Cup crown, or take on Al-Hilal in a third-place play-off should they fail to beat Monterrey.