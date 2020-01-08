Lakers' Anthony Davis Out for Road Trip with Sacrum Injury Suffered vs. Knicks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered a sacral contusion just above his tailbone against the New York Knicks at Staples Center on Tuesday night, but X-rays were negative, the All-Star's agent Rich Paul told reporters.

Paul added that Davis is "sore," however.

Following the Lakers' 117-87 victory over the Knicks, ESPN's Dave McMenamin provided a more extensive update:

Davis had jumped to contest Julius Randle around the rim with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, and his tailbone broke his fall. The 26-year-old immediately appeared in pain, pounding the floor with his fist and lying facedown.

Earlier Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Davis rejected L.A.'s four-year, $146 million maximum extension offer "in favor of entering unrestricted free agency in July."

Overall, the 2012 top overall pick has averaged 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.5 steals across 34 starts in his first season with the Lakers.

He most recently missed the Lakers' Dec. 17 loss to the Indiana Pacers with an ankle injury. Prior to that, Davis dealt with a shoulder injury.

"It was bothering me a lot," Davis admitted to reporters about his shoulder following the Lakers' 120-91 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 29. "It was very sore, but I didn't want to come out of the game."

Davis sat out to rest his shoulder for L.A.'s 120-94 trouncing of Golden State on Nov. 13.

L.A. acquired Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in a July blockbuster trade. Davis' seven seasons in New Orleans included six All-Star nods, three All-NBA selections and three All-Defensive honors. However, his last season with the Pelicans in 2018-19 was peppered with different injuries:

Davis appeared in a total of 56 games last season, making his final appearance on March 24.

At 30-7 atop the Western Conference, L.A. is reaping the early benefits of pairing Davis and James. It's championship or bust for the Lakers, who haven't made the postseason since the 2012-13 campaign.

In the short term, though, the Lakers have the depth to sustain them without Davis. Kyle Kuzma could start for Davis, while veteran reserve Jared Dudley can handle more minutes.