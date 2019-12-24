NFL Draft 2020: Latest Mock Draft Following Week 16 Results

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Since the Cincinnati Bengals are effectively on the clock after the 38-35 loss to the Miami Dolphins that clinched their No. 1 pick, 2020 NFL draft attention is squarely on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati will likely move on from Andy Dalton during the offseason, and Burrow is the early favorite to be the first player selected. Right behind him is Ohio State star Chase Young, who's posted a Football Bowl Subdivision-best 16.5 sacks in 2019.

Young's future is far less certain, though. Several teams still have a chance at the No. 2 overall pick, and a franchise such as Washington may be interested in protecting its quarterback.

While snatching him after Burrow is off the board would be the personal recommendation, the following mock explores what might happen if Young is available at No. 3.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

9. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

10. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

11. Denver Broncos: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

12. Cleveland Browns: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

13. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

14. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

15. Dallas Cowboys: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

16. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

19. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

22. Tennessee Titans: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

23. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

25. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans): Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, OG, Oklahoma

27. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State

28. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

29. New England Patriots: Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

30. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

31. San Francisco 49ers: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

32. Baltimore Ravens: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

After three SEC East-winning years with Georgia, Andrew Thomas has decided not to spend another year in college and will instead pursue the NFL in 2020.

He shouldn't be waiting long on draft night, either.

Thomas surrendered just seven quarterback pressures during the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus. In his career at Georgia, Thomas allowed just four sacks while serving as a starting offensive tackle for all 41 of his appearances.

Since many of the teams expected to hold an early pick likely have a long-term quarterback, they'll be looking to stockpile talent. Burrow and Young will probably be chosen first, but Thomas could be the right choice for Washington since left tackle Trent Williams might not return.

Heading into the pre-draft process—which includes individual workouts, a pro day and the NFL Scouting Combine—Thomas seems headed for a top-10 selection.

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

If your favorite team needs a dominant interior lineman, it's safe to suggest the executives are interested in Derrick Brown.

As a senior at Auburn, he collected 50 tackles with 12.5 for loss and four sacks. Brown also totaled 38 quarterback pressures, per PFF, while forcing and recovering two fumbles. To cap the excellent year, he earned first-team AP All-America honors.

Thomas has decided to skip the Sugar Bowl, but Brown plans to play against Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.

"I came back to finish what I started, and we're not done yet. See you in Tampa. War Eagle," he posted on social media.

Once that contest is over, Brown can finish on his draft preparations. He'll draw the attention of the Panthers, who are about to finish with the NFL's second-worst run defense.

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Although the quarterback didn't quickly say he'd be playing in the Rose Bowl, there was never much doubt Justin Herbert would suit up. He, like Brown, returned for his senior year, passing up a potential first-round slot in the 2019 NFL draft.

"I think it was a great decision for me to come back," Herbert said recently, according to Ryan Thorburn of the Register-Guard. "I've learned so much this year and have become a better football player, student, person, son, friend."

And now, Herbert has one final opportunity with the Ducks.

Heading into the Rose Bowl, he owns a 66.7 completion percentage with 3,333 yards and 32 touchdowns to five interceptions. Herbert guided Oregon to its first Pac-12 title in five seasons.

While his performance against Wisconsin is one small part of a large evaluation, an emphatic finale would benefit Herbert. He's likely behind Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa in the QB rankings but still has the potential of a top-10 pick in April if the Chargers want to look at the future beyond Philip Rivers.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.