Serie A CEO Apologises for Controversial Anti-Racism Campaign Featuring Monkeys

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo has apologised for the league's latest racism controversy, which saw artwork featuring monkeys used in an anti-racism campaign.

The campaign has been widely criticised, and while De Siervo tried to explain the reasoning behind the decision, he has also apologised, per Football Italia:

"I apologise to anyone who was offended by the work created by Simone Fugazzotto last May, for the Coppa Italia Final.

"Despite the artist explaining that the meaning of his creation was really a message against racism, the work has still appeared questionable to many.

"What cannot be questioned is the strong and constant condemnation by Lega Serie A against all forms of discrimination and racism, which we are committed to eradicating from our league."

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Football Italia also spoke with the artist, who explained he always uses monkey motifs in his work and believes art "creates discussion and controversy." He also likened his work to that of Oliviero Toscani, who used the theme of discrimination in ads for Benetton.

Here's a look at the artwork:

While both De Siervo and Fugazzotto explained the art was supposed to be anti-racism, it was still widely panned. AS Roma and AC Milan, the two Serie A clubs who have been most vocal about the league's problems with racism, both made statements:

The latest controversy comes less than two weeks after a similar blunder from newspaper Corriere dello Sport, who used the term "Black Friday" along with a photo of Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling to promote an anti-racism campaign ahead of a match between Roma and Inter Milan.

Unlike De Siervo, the paper didn't apologise, but instead lashed out at the critics, defending their headline. In a joint statement, Roma and Milan announced a total ban on the paper and its reporters for the rest of 2019.

MB Media/Getty Images

De Siervo also found himself in hot water for a separate incident earlier this month. La Repubblica (h/t Football Italia) got hold of a tape in which the CEO told club representatives that directors have been instructed to shut down microphones if they pick up racist chanting in the stands.

The measure was taken after a New York Times article on Italy's many problems with racism in football.