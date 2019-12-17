UNC's Cole Anthony to Miss 4-6 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Knee Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, NC - NOVEMBER 20: Cole Anthony #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dribbles the ball during a game against the Elon Phoenix on November 20, 2019 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 75-61. (Photo by Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images)
Peyton Williams/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels announced Tuesday freshman sensation Cole Anthony is going to miss four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery Monday on a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

"Obviously not having a player of Cole's caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play," UNC head coach Roy Williams said. "No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it's up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better."

Anthony has averaged 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals across nine appearances for the Heels during the 2019-20 season. The guard already missed one game, Sunday's upset loss to the Wofford Terriers, because of the injury.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    UNC Basketball: Why Cole Anthony’s injury could be a blessing in disguise

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    UNC Basketball: Why Cole Anthony’s injury could be a blessing in disguise

    Keeping It Heel
    via Keeping It Heel

    UNC Basketball at Gonzaga: Three Things to Watch

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    UNC Basketball at Gonzaga: Three Things to Watch

    Tar Heel Blog
    via Tar Heel Blog

    Winners and Losers of the 1st NET Rankings 📈

    @KerranceJames breaks down who's better or worse than we expected

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Winners and Losers of the 1st NET Rankings 📈

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Coast to Coast Podcast: How Does UNC Turn This Around?

    UNC Basketball logo
    UNC Basketball

    Coast to Coast Podcast: How Does UNC Turn This Around?

    InsideCarolina.com
    via InsideCarolina.com