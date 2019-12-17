UNC's Cole Anthony to Miss 4-6 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Knee Injury

Peyton Williams/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels announced Tuesday freshman sensation Cole Anthony is going to miss four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery Monday on a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

"Obviously not having a player of Cole's caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play," UNC head coach Roy Williams said. "No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it's up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better."

Anthony has averaged 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals across nine appearances for the Heels during the 2019-20 season. The guard already missed one game, Sunday's upset loss to the Wofford Terriers, because of the injury.

