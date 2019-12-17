Dejan Kulusevski's Agent Discusses Future Amid Manchester United Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The agent of rising Atalanta star Dejan Kulusevski has discussed the youngster's future, saying he will only leave his current cub in January if a massive opportunity presents itself.

Kulusevski has been strongly linked with Manchester United and Inter Milan, and is in the midst of a breakout season on loan at Parma. The agent of the 19-year-old told Radio Punto Nuovo (h/t Football Italia) the growth of parent club Atalanta means any January move would have to be to a massive side:

"He would like to play for a big club, like any player. At the same time, Atalanta have grown and now only 3-4 clubs are ahead of them. Therefore, what Dejan wants is a big jump, one that’s reasoned and studied, with everything in agreement.

"For now we’ve decided not to unbalance the clubs as a matter of respect for the fans, with Parma having to play Brescia first.

"If we have to interrupt a journey in January, it must be for the opportunity of a lifetime and not so much financially as it is in terms of sporting project. Clubs abroad, in the Premier League, have tracked him and he could go there in the summer, but right now he’s on a great journey with Parma."

The Swedish attacking midfielder made his Serie A debut in January and was sent to Parma for the 2019-20 season to increase his playing time. He has impressed Serie A expert Carlo Garganese since:

Here are his stats after he dominated in the 2-1 win over Napoli:

The highlights from the Napoli match:

A physical and athletic attacking midfielder, Kulusevski stands out for his tremendous vision and passing range. While he has the body type to lean on opponents, much of his play is built around his quick feet, and the combination of brute strength and technique has proven highly effective in Serie A.

He has already made his debut for the Swedish national team and appears to have a massive future ahead of him. He's in the ideal place to develop right now, but the question is whether Atalanta can resist the temptation of cashing in when he returns in the summer.

The club from Bergamo has a tiny budget compared to the other sides that have qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League:

United have relied heavily on youngsters this season―Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James are but a few examples―and Kulusevski would fit in perfectly as a rising star with tremendous potential. He would also fill a need in midfield, where creativity has been hard to come by at times.

A January transfer seems unlikely, with Parma relying heavily on their on-loan star, but it will be hard for Atalanta to keep hold of him next summer if top teams like United get involved.