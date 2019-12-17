Burrow to Bengals, Tagovailoa to Dolphins in Todd McShay's 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers gets outside of the pocket for a run during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the latest mock draft by ESPN's Todd McShay for the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow is followed by Ohio State defensive end Chase Youngthe No. 1 player on the big board from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller—going to the New York Giants, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Washington Redskins and Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Sherman: ‘I’m Still the Best’

    49ers star on how he’s still elite after injuries and feasting on QBs who doubt him: ‘Fed my family a long time’ ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sherman: ‘I’m Still the Best’

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Drew Brees Is Catching Fire (and Setting Records) at the Perfect Time

    With the playoffs looming, the Saints look unstoppable

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Drew Brees Is Catching Fire (and Setting Records) at the Perfect Time

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Brees Breaks Peyton Manning's All-Time Passing TD Record 💪

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees Breaks Peyton Manning's All-Time Passing TD Record 💪

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Immortal Eagles, Cowboys Could Flip the Playoffs

    Both teams refuse to die, so @MikeTanier examines which would be the bigger playoff threat

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Immortal Eagles, Cowboys Could Flip the Playoffs

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report