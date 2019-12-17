Burrow to Bengals, Tagovailoa to Dolphins in Todd McShay's 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the latest mock draft by ESPN's Todd McShay for the 2020 NFL draft.

Burrow is followed by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young—the No. 1 player on the big board from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller—going to the New York Giants, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Washington Redskins and Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins.

