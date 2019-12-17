Neymar Says He Isn't Pursuing PSG Exit: 'Why Would You Want to Leave Here?'

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Neymar has said he is not looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain and discussed the team's ambition to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Brazilian was linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes throughout the summer.

However, Neymar told France Football's Antoine Bourlon and Thierry Marchand (h/t MailOnline's James Ayles):

"Why would you want to leave here?

"I still have two years on my contract, the team is continuing to progress. We have to stay focused on this season to do things well and win as many titles as possible.

"This season, the goal is the Champions League. My priority is PSG, with maximum involvement each week.

"The goal is to always win the next game. In every game, we have to fight for the club. That's how I see it."

Neymar was most heavily linked with a return to his former club Barcelona, whom he left for PSG in 2017.

In the summer, PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed there had been talks between the two clubs and that the French side were prepared to let him leave:

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu also discussed Neymar's transfer having been a possibility after the window closed, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

Amid the speculation, the 27-year-old did not feature for PSG while the window was open.

He also missed six games after picking up a hamstring injury, so he has only played for the Parisians 11 times this season.

Neymar has contributed a great deal in that time, though, with eight goals and five assists to his name.

He scored and laid on two assists as PSG beat Galatasaray 5-0 in their final Champions League group game (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

The forward did the same in a 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday, showcasing his chemistry with fellow star Kylian Mbappe:

Mbappe's rise means a departure for Neymar would not be as disastrous for PSG as it once might have been, but with both of them in the side they can deploy an attacking lineup as strong as any of Europe's other elite sides.

Their big test this season will be the Champions League, in which they've not reached a semi-final since 1995 and not gone beyond the round of 16 in the last three seasons.

PSG should be favourites against their last-16 opponents Borussia Dortmund this season.

For Neymar, the challenge will be to remain fit for the rest of the campaign, because injuries have restricted him to playing just one Champions League knockout clash since his arrival at the club.