WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 16

5 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Five of the top stars on Raw battled in a Gauntlet match for the right to challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship Monday night, kicking off with 24/7 champion R-Truth versus former cruiserweight champion Akira Tozawa.

Truth missed a blind charge into the corner and crumbled to the arena floor. Tozawa capitalized, launching himself over the top rope and onto the 24/7 champion. Back inside the squared circle, Tozawa stunned Truth to pick up the first fall of the match. R-Truth eliminated.

Ricochet was out next and the two high-flyers took to the skies after another commercial break. It was Tozawa, though, who controlled the early portion of the fall. The One and Only, though, turned the tide with a midair dropkick and a submission attempt that targeted the midsection of his opponent.

Back-and-forth action dominated the contest before a big kick from Ricochet led to a springboard clothesline. Tozawa caught Ricochet with a double knee on a shooting star press attempt and nearly scored the win. Instead, the former U.S. champion recovered and delivered the Recoil for the win. Tozawa eliminated.

Matt Hardy arrived next, hoping to delete Ricochet and move on in the competition. Hardy nearly scored the win seconds into the fall, looking to make short work of the exhausted opposition. He grounded and pounded his way to several near-falls over Ricochet but was unable to keep his shoulders pinned to the mat for a count of three. Hardy delivered a Razor’s Edge bomb for two, frustration mounting as he failed to put his opponent away.

Ricochet mounted a comeback, stringing together offense against his future Hall of Fame opponent. Hardy, though, caught him in midair with another Side Effect for yet another two. Ricochet dropped Hardy and followed with a standing Shooting Star Press for a near-fall of his own. The One and Only countered the Twist of Fate into a pinfall for the win. Hardy eliminated.

Humberto Carrillo arrived next, just in time for another break.

Carrillo soared through the air, wiping Ricochet out at ringside with a corkscrew press. He proceeded to show more aggression as he grounded Ricochet and worked over his left arm. Zelina Vega appeared prior to another commercial, scouting Andrade’s prospective opponents.

Ricochet uncorked another standing Shooting Star Press to Carrillo, but could not put him away. Later, Carrillo tried for a moonsault but Ricochet rolled out of the way. The Superstars exchanged strikes before taking each other over the top rope and to the floor. Back in, they fought on the ropes until Ricochet brought his opponent to the mat with a superplex.

Neither Superstar earned complete control of the bout until a late running destroyer by Carrillo gave way to the moonsault for a pinfall win. Ricochet eliminated.

Andrade attacked from behind, capitalizing on the decoy that Vega provided. Andrade delivered consecutive running double knees and moved to the arena floor, where he exposed the concrete floor. El Idolo delivered a hammerlock DDT on the concrete, drawing Rey Mysterio out to make the save. Andrade exited the arena as officials checked on the young, unconscious competitor.

Result

No contest

Grade

A

Analysis

This was all kinds of great, beginning with a proper spotlight for the great Tozawa, continuing with Ricochet’s gutsy performance, and culminating with the angle that saw Andrade take out his frustrations on the cause for them.

The storylines throughout, coupled with the stellar fall between Ricochet and Carillo, helped make this hour-long bit of wrestling a huge success.

And hey, Andrade finally looks like a star poised to enjoy a considerable push, so there’s that, too.

The only negative? The lack of a definitive finish for a match of its quality.