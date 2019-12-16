Seahawks' Josh Gordon Suspended Indefinitely for PED, Substance Abuse Violations

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday that wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for "violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse."

Gordon, 28, appeared in six games for the New England Patriots and five contests for the Seahawks this season, registering 27 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon's NFL career up to this point has been beset by suspensions:

2012: Rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. Caught 50 passes for 805 yards and five touchdowns.

2013: Suspended two games for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse. Caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns, flashing elite potential.

2014: Suspended 10 games for a failed drug test (marijuana). Catches 24 passes for 307 yards in five games.

2015: Suspended the entire season for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse (alcohol).

2016: Suspended four games. Ultimately missed the entire season after choosing to enter himself into a rehab facility in September. Remains on the NFL's reserve/suspended by commissioner list for the remainder of the season.

2017: Conditionally reinstated by the NFL for the final five games of the season. Catches 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games.

2018: After one game with the Browns, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass, Gordon is traded to New England. He appears in 11 games with the Pats, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. The NFL suspends him indefinitely for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse in December.

2019: Gordon is reinstated by the NFL in August. He goes on injured reserve in late October with a knee injury and doesn't play for the Patriots again after the team waives him from IR. He signs with Seattle before his latest suspension.

At times when he's been on the field, Gordon has flashed his otherworldly ability:

But given his history, inconsistent play in recent seasons and age—Gordon will be 29 next season, though it's unclear if he will even be reinstated next year given his past infractions—there is the very real possibility that Gordon will never play another NFL game.