Premier League Table: Final Week 17 2019 Standings, Results and Week 18 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 17 2019 Standings, Results and Week 18 FixturesDecember 16, 2019
Wilfried Zaha rescued a point for Crystal Palace against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park in Week 17's final Premier League fixture on Monday.
The visitors dominated the early stages and went ahead after the break when in-form forward Neal Maupay bagged his seventh Premier League goal of the season.
Zaha scored a superb equaliser on 76 minutes to secure a point that moves the Eagles above Arsenal and into ninth place in the Premier League table.
Week 17 Results
Liverpool 2-0 Watford
Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United
Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth
Leicester City 1-1 Norwich City
Sheffield United 2-0 Aston Villa
Southampton 0-1 West Ham United
Manchester United 1-1 Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Premier League Table (games played, points, goal difference)
1. Liverpool: 17, 49, +28
2. Leicester: 17, 39, +29
3. Manchester City: 17, 35, +28
4. Chelsea: 17, 29, +6
5. Spurs: 17, 26, +8
6. Manchester United: 17, 25, +6
7. Sheffield United: 17, 25, +5
8. Wolves: 17, 24, +3
9. Crystal Palace: 17, 23, -4
10. Arsenal: 17, 22, -3
11. Newcastle: 17, 22, -7
12. Burnley: 17, 21, -7
13. Brighton: 17, 20, -4
14. Bournemouth: 17, 19, -5
15. West Ham: 17, 19, -9
16. Everton: 17, 18, -9
17. Aston Villa: 17, 15, -7
18. Southampton: 17, 15, -18
19. Norwich: 17, 12, -17
20. Watford: 17, 9, -23
Week 18 Fixtures
Saturday, December 21
Everton vs. Arsenal: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET
Aston Villa vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET
Bournemouth vs. Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET
Brighton vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET
Norwich City vs. Wolves: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET
Manchester City vs. Leicester City: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, December 22
Watford vs. Manchester United: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Chelsea: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET
Monday Recap
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson took charge of the Eagles for the 100th time in all competitions on Monday against Brighton:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
100 - Roy Hodgson will be in charge of his 100th game as Crystal Palace manager in all competitions (W37 D23 L39). He’s the third manager to reach the milestone for the club in the 21st century, after Iain Dowie (123 games) and Neil Warnock (146 games). Centurion. https://t.co/CrqDY0KhAM
The visitors had the better of the first half at Selhurst Park but lacked a cutting edge in attack and could not find a way past Vicente Guaita in the Crystal Palace goal.
Martin Montoya had a claim for a penalty on 20 minutes. The right-back was caught by Jairo Riedewald in the penalty area but still managed to get a shot away that was tipped around the post by Guaita (UK video only).
The incident was checked by VAR and the decision not to award a penalty upheld, which drew criticism:
Henry Winter @henrywinter
#bhafc good to watch. #Potterball 👏 👏 defenders stepping out with the ball, midfielders passing or driving at Palace, movement of Mooy, Maupay etc. Good width, work-rate. Brighton look home side here, not Palace. Montoya deserved pen after Riedewald challenge (VAR 🤷♂️) #CRYBHA
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace looked bereft of attacking ideas in the opening 45 minutes and did not manage a single shot:
Christian Benteke almost gave Palace the lead after the break with a cross into the box that beat goalkeeper Mat Ryan and hit the frame of the goal before flying to safety.
Brighton went on to take a deserved lead through Maupay on 54 minutes. Leandro Trossard found the Frenchman in space in the penalty area, and he had time to take a touch and lash a shot into the roof of the net:
Crystal Palace finally sparked into life as Brighton started to sit back and levelled through a spectacular effort from Zaha.
The forward went past Montoya and whipped an unstoppable effort past Ryan at his near post:
The Eagles pressed for a winner in the closing stages and looked the more likely side to score, but Brighton held on for the point that makes it three games unbeaten for Graham Potter's men.
