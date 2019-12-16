Premier League Table: Final Week 17 2019 Standings, Results and Week 18 Fixtures

Wilfried Zaha rescued a point for Crystal Palace against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park in Week 17's final Premier League fixture on Monday.

The visitors dominated the early stages and went ahead after the break when in-form forward Neal Maupay bagged his seventh Premier League goal of the season.

Zaha scored a superb equaliser on 76 minutes to secure a point that moves the Eagles above Arsenal and into ninth place in the Premier League table.

      

Week 17 Results

Liverpool 2-0 Watford

Burnley 1-0 Newcastle United 

Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth

Leicester City 1-1 Norwich City

Sheffield United 2-0 Aston Villa

Southampton 0-1 West Ham United

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton 

       

Premier League Table (games played, points, goal difference)

1. Liverpool: 17, 49, +28

2. Leicester: 17, 39, +29

3. Manchester City: 17, 35, +28

4. Chelsea: 17, 29, +6

5. Spurs: 17, 26, +8

6. Manchester United: 17, 25, +6

7. Sheffield United: 17, 25, +5

8. Wolves: 17, 24, +3

9. Crystal Palace: 17, 23, -4

10. Arsenal: 17, 22, -3

11. Newcastle: 17, 22, -7

12. Burnley: 17, 21, -7

13. Brighton: 17, 20, -4

14. Bournemouth: 17, 19, -5

15. West Ham: 17, 19, -9

16. Everton: 17, 18, -9

17. Aston Villa: 17, 15, -7

18. Southampton: 17, 15, -18

19. Norwich: 17, 12, -17

20. Watford: 17, 9, -23

        

Week 18 Fixtures

Saturday, December 21

Everton vs. Arsenal: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Bournemouth vs. Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Brighton vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Norwich City vs. Wolves: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Leicester City: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

   

Sunday, December 22

Watford vs. Manchester United: 2 p.m. GMT, 9 a.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Chelsea: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET

     

Monday Recap

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson took charge of the Eagles for the 100th time in all competitions on Monday against Brighton:

The visitors had the better of the first half at Selhurst Park but lacked a cutting edge in attack and could not find a way past Vicente Guaita in the Crystal Palace goal.

Martin Montoya had a claim for a penalty on 20 minutes. The right-back was caught by Jairo Riedewald in the penalty area but still managed to get a shot away that was tipped around the post by Guaita (UK video only).

The incident was checked by VAR and the decision not to award a penalty upheld, which drew criticism:

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace looked bereft of attacking ideas in the opening 45 minutes and did not manage a single shot:

Christian Benteke almost gave Palace the lead after the break with a cross into the box that beat goalkeeper Mat Ryan and hit the frame of the goal before flying to safety.

Brighton went on to take a deserved lead through Maupay on 54 minutes. Leandro Trossard found the Frenchman in space in the penalty area, and he had time to take a touch and lash a shot into the roof of the net:

Crystal Palace finally sparked into life as Brighton started to sit back and levelled through a spectacular effort from Zaha.

The forward went past Montoya and whipped an unstoppable effort past Ryan at his near post:

The Eagles pressed for a winner in the closing stages and looked the more likely side to score, but Brighton held on for the point that makes it three games unbeaten for Graham Potter's men.

