Carlo Ancelotti, Everton Reportedly Agree Deal to Become Everton's Next Manager

Carlo Ancelotti, Everton Reportedly Agree Deal to Become Everton's Next ManagerDecember 16, 2019
Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to become the next manager of Everton, and could soon be confirmed as Marco Silva's replacement.
The Toffees are currently under interim manager Duncan Ferguson, with the Scot recently taking charge of the Premier League games against Chelsea and Manchester United.
Sky Sports News reported on Monday Ancelotti has "an agreement in principle" to take over on Merseyside.
However, the Daily Mail's Dominic King tweeted further talks are expected before an announcement.
Dominic King @DominicKing_DM
Everton and Carlo Ancelotti: it is not done, he is not on Merseyside. Talks would not take place in Liverpool, as board based in London. However... Ancelotti is due in London and face-to-face talks are planned with Farhad Moshiri. Moshiri has previously held talks with Moyes
Ancelotti was sacked on Tuesday as Napoli coach after a disappointing run of seven Serie A matches without a win.
