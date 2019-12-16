Carlo Ancelotti, Everton Reportedly Agree Deal to Become Everton's Next Manager

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2019

NAPLES, ITALY - DECEMBER 10: Carlo Ancelotti head coach of SSC Napoli looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and KRC Genk at Stadio San Paolo on December 10, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)
MB Media/Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to become the next manager of Everton, and could soon be confirmed as Marco Silva's replacement.

The Toffees are currently under interim manager Duncan Ferguson, with the Scot recently taking charge of the Premier League games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday Ancelotti has "an agreement in principle" to take over on Merseyside.

However, the Daily Mail's Dominic King tweeted further talks are expected before an announcement.

Ancelotti was sacked on Tuesday as Napoli coach after a disappointing run of seven Serie A matches without a win.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

