Carlo Ancelotti, Everton Reportedly Agree Deal to Become Everton's Next Manager

MB Media/Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly agreed to become the next manager of Everton, and could soon be confirmed as Marco Silva's replacement.

The Toffees are currently under interim manager Duncan Ferguson, with the Scot recently taking charge of the Premier League games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday Ancelotti has "an agreement in principle" to take over on Merseyside.

However, the Daily Mail's Dominic King tweeted further talks are expected before an announcement.

Ancelotti was sacked on Tuesday as Napoli coach after a disappointing run of seven Serie A matches without a win.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

