FIFA Files £1.52 Million Court Claim Against Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

FIFA are seeking to reclaim a £1.52 million (two million Swiss francs) payment made by ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter to former vice-president Michel Platini.

According to Sky Sports, Blatter made the "gift" payment to Platini in February 2011, and the FIFA Governance Committee has decided it will seek to reclaim the transaction through the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

FIFA claim the gift was an"undue payment," and the governing body has pledged to recover the amount and put the total "back into football development, which is where the money should have gone in the first place."

The two men initially received eight-year bans from football in December 2015 after an ethics investigation into the payment.

Per Reuters, Blatter and Platini maintain their innocence, with the latter having his ban reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to four years. Platini's suspension was completed this year.

Blatter's ban was reduced from eight to six years and was upheld by CAS after an appeal by the former FIFA boss.