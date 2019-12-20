Arsenal Appoint Mikel Arteta as Manager on Contract Until 2023

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arsenal have appointed former midfielder Mikel Arteta as manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2023.

The Gunners published a statement on Friday confirming the Spaniard has returned to the Emirates, succeeding Unai Emery after he was sacked in November:

The 37-year-old said he was delighted to be back at the Emirates Stadium:

"This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We need to be competing for the top trophies in the game and that's been made very clear to me in my discussions with Stan and Josh Kroenke, and the senior people from the club.

"We all know there is a lot of work to be done to achieve that, but I am confident we'll do it. I'm realistic enough to know it won't happen overnight, but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy."

Arteta retired from playing in June 2016 and was swiftly appointed as one of Pep Guardiola's assistant coaches at Manchester City, helping the club win back-to-back Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019.

Arsenal turned to another former player Freddie Ljungberg to lead the team on an interim basis following Emery's dismissal. The Swede has a record of one win, two draws and two losses in his short spell in charge.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News reported City sought clarification from their assistant manager after Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was pictured leaving his Manchester home on December 16.

Arteta takes up his first senior managerial role and hopes to succeed where fellow Spaniard Emery could not, with the Gunners 10th in the Premier League.

Per Sky Sports Statto, it's rare a manager with no experience takes over such a prestigious club:

The 37-year-old made 150 appearances for Arsenal during his career and won two FA Cups in north London, and he'll look to restore their status as major silverware contenders both at home and abroad.

Arteta will not take charge of the match on Saturday against Everton, with his duties as head coach officially starting on Sunday.