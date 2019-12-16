Europa League Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-32 Fixtures

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester United were drawn against Belgian side Club Brugge in Monday's draw for the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League round of 32.

Ajax, semi-finalists in last season's UEFA Champions League, will face Getafe as they start their campaign to win the tournament for a second time:

Arsenal have been handed a tough draw against an Olympiacos side that entertained in the Champions League group stage against Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Serie A leaders Inter Milan will go up against Bulgaria's Ludogorets.

Here is the last-32 lineup in full:

Teams named first will play the first leg at home.

The first legs will be played on Thursday, February 20. The second legs will be played on Thursday, February 27.

Europe's second-tier club competition has been bolstered by the arrival of some top-level sides dropping down from the Champions League, not least Ajax and Inter.

Red Bull Salzburg will also have ambitions of going deep. Erling Haaland will likely be relishing playing in the Europa League after netting eight goals in six Champions League group-stage appearances:

The Austrian outfit were drawn against Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday. The Bundesliga club made the semi-finals of last season's competition, where they were knocked out by eventual champions Chelsea.

Another English winner of the Europa League is a distinct possibility this season.

United won the tournament under Jose Mourinho in 2016-17, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will view the 2019-20 edition as both a route back into the Champions League and a chance to win some major silverware.

Brugge did not win a match in Group A of the 2019-20 Champions League, but they earned a draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu after going 2-0 ahead inside 40 minutes.

The Red Devils played Brugge in the Champions League play-offs in 2015-16 and beat them 7-1 on aggregate:

Sevilla are always a side that must be considered when attempting to pick Europa League winners as they hold the record for most titles with five, including three in a row from 2014.

They will play Cluj in the first knockout round.

The Romanian side won four of their six Group E matches but were pushed into second by Celtic, who will face Copenhagen in the round of 32.