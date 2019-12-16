Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema and La Liga Team of the Week After Matchday 17

Xaume Olleros/Getty Images

Barcelona and Real Madrid are still tied on points at the top of La Liga after Matchday 17 of the 2019-20 season.

The Blaugrana were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Sociedad, while Los Blancos needed a stoppage-time goal from Karim Benzema to earn a point at Valencia.

In the chasing pack, Sevilla lost to Villarreal, but Getafe and Atletico Madrid got victories against Real Valladolid and Osasuna, respectively.

Here is the team of the week.

GK: Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid

Real's No. 1 made an impact at both ends against Valencia. He kept his side in the game with some fine saves, most notably staying big in the second half to keep out Ferran Torres.

Courtois then went up for the corner in stoppage time that led to Benzema's equaliser, heading powerfully at opposite number Jaume Domenech, who could only parry into the Frenchman's path:

DEF: Kieran Trippier, Atletico Madrid

The English right-back played a key role as Atleti beat Osasuna for their first La Liga win in four.

Trippier provided a deft free-kick delivery from the right for Alvaro Morata to head home the opener in the 67th minute, and he also made four tackles in the match, more than any other player on the pitch.

DEF: Inigo Martinez, Athletic Bilbao

In Athletic's 0-0 draw with Eibar, the defenders stood out.

Martinez was the pick of the bunch, making a total of nine clearances, three interceptions and one blocked shot while winning six aerial duels.

DEF: Paulo Oliveira, Eibar

Oliveira was similarly dominant in the centre of Eibar's defence as the visitors claimed a point.

The Portuguese won four aerial duels, completed seven clearances and made two tackles, while his 10 long balls regularly relieved the pressure that built up on Eibar, who remain two points clear of the drop zone.

DEF: Lucas Olaza, Celta Vigo

Olaza made a big impact in Celta's 2-2 draw with fellow relegation battlers Mallorca on Sunday.

Not only did he put in an inch-perfect cross from the left for Rafinha to open the scoring in the 20th minute, he also won the penalty from which Iago Aspas scored Celta's second soon after the break.

MID: Saul Niguez, Atletico Madrid

The most complete performance of the La Liga weekend came from Atleti's Saul in the heart of the midfield.

His long-range effort early on stung the gloves of Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, and he scored Atleti's second in the 75th minute after a bursting run into the box.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old also won 10 aerial duels, made five clearances and completed 54 passes, all contributions unmatched by any other player on the pitch.

MID: Martin Odegaard, Real Sociedad

Real Madrid loanee Odegaard is enjoying a fine season so far with La Real, and he was in good form again on Saturday for the visit of Barcelona to the Anoeta Stadium.

He was unable to add to his season tally of three goals and four assists in the league, but the 20-year-old pulled the strings for the hosts as they ended Barca's seven-game winning run in all competitions:

MID: Rafinha, Celta Vigo

Rafinha's goal against Mallorca, an expertly converted header from Olaza's cross, was his first of the season in La Liga.

It was one of five shots the Brazilian attempted during the match, and he also completed four successful dribbles, made three tackles and three interceptions in the No. 10 role.

FWD: Luis Suarez, Barcelona

At 32 years old, Suarez remains a relentless presence in Barcelona's attack.

He produced a typical performance against La Real, feeding Antoine Griezmann to score Barca's equaliser, netting the second after combining with Lionel Messi, and earning a booking with 16 minutes to go.

FWD: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Benzema joined Messi on 12 goals at the top of the La Liga scoring charts with his equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time at the Mestalla Stadium:

It could prove a vital goal in the title race because it means Real are still level on points with Barca going into Wednesday's Clasico at the Camp Nou.

FWD: Jaime Mata, Getafe

Getafe's 2-0 win at home to Valladolid on Sunday moved them up to fourth in the table, and Mata was the star man.

He was at the heart of almost every smart piece of Getafe play, and he topped off a fine performance with one of the most ingenious crosses of the season to set up Angel for the second goal in the 82nd minute.

