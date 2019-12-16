Europa League 2019-20: Updated Odds After Round-of-32 Draw

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United are favoured to win their second UEFA Europa League title in three years this season, and the Red Devils will face Club Brugge in the round of 32 following Monday's draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men won Europe's second-tier club contest when Jose Mourinho was at the helm in 2017, and they return to the knockout stages hoping to clinch the continental crown under his Norwegian successor.

Domestic rivals Arsenal also topped their Europa League group and were drawn opposite Olympiacos in the next round; the Gunners are targeting another final appearance after they ended as runners-up to Chelsea last term.

Ajax and Inter Milan are among the biggest names dropping into the fray after they finished third in their UEFA Champions League groups. They were drawn opposite Getafe and Ludogorets Razgrad, respectively, in the round of 32, while Bayer Leverkusen will play Portuguese powerhouse Porto.

Red Bull Salzburg failed to pip Liverpool to a Champions League knockout place and also look like a Europa League contender at 10-1—they'll meet Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 32.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers earned a runners-up place in their group and are 100-1 outsiders to win the tournament, boasting the incumbent top scorer in Alfredo Morelos (six goals). They'll have to beat Braga over two legs if they're to make the last 16, while Scottish rivals Celtic take on Copenhagen.

The Europa League round-of-32 first-leg fixtures will take place on February 20, while the reverse fixtures are scheduled for February 27.

Europa League Round-of-32 Draw

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Espanyol

Sporting CP vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe vs. Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto

Copenhagen vs. Celtic

APOEL Nicosia vs. Basel

CFR Cluj vs. Sevilla

Olympiacos vs. Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar vs. LASK Linz

Club Brugge vs. Manchester United

Ludogorets Razgrad vs. Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Benfica

Wolfsburg vs. Malmo

AS Roma vs. Gent

Rangers vs. Braga

Europa League Winner Odds

Manchester United: 11-2

Arsenal: 7-1

Sevilla: 7-1

Inter Milan: 8-1

Ajax: 10-1

Red Bull Salzburg: 10-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 14-1

AS Roma: 14-1

Bayer Leverkusen: 25-1

Benfica: 25-1

Shakhtar Donetsk: 25-1

Eintracht Frankfurt: 33-1

Wolfsburg: 33-1

Porto: 33-1

Celtic: 33-1

Espanyol: 33-1

Sporting CP: 40-1

Getafe: 50-1

Basel: 50-1

Braga: 66-1

Olympiacos: 66-1

Rangers: 66-1

AZ Alkmaar: 80-1

LASK Linz: 80-1

Club Brugge: 100-1

Copenhagen: 100-1

Gent: 100-1

Ludogorets Razgrad: 150-1

Istanbul Basaksehir: 200-1

Malmo: 200-1

CFR Cluj: 250-1

APOEL Nicosia: 500-1

