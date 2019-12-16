Champions League Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for Round-of-16 Fixtures

TF-Images/Getty Images

The order of play for this season's UEFA Champions League round of 16 has been decided, with defending champions Liverpool set to face Atletico Madrid in the first knockout stage.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently in Doha, Qatar, for the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup and discovered their next European foe as they prepare to face Monterrey in that competition's semi-finals on Wednesday.

Premier League rivals Manchester City also topped their Champions League group, and the Citizens will take on Real Madrid in the last 16. They're hoping to build momentum in Europe after falling 14 points below leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola under pressure to advance to the last eight.

Barcelona were drawn opposite Napoli and hope to make up for recent disappointments during the knockout stages.



Paris Saint-Germain beat Real Madrid to first place in Group A and will take on Borussia Dortmund in the last 16. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus are on a collision course with Lyon in the next round.

Five-time winners Bayern Munich will meet Chelsea in a reimagining of the 2011-12 Champions League final, when the Blues won 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The round-of-16 first-leg fixtures are scheduled to take place on February 18-19 and February 25-26. The second-leg fixtures begin on March 10-11, and the final round-of-16 games will take place on March 17-18.

Round-of-16 Matchups

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Atalanta vs. Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich

Lyon vs. Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig

Napoli vs. Barcelona

Visit the UEFA website to see the full schedule.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.