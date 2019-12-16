2020 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects After Week 15

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Once Joe Burrow completes his college football career, his play will be dissected by NFL personnel.

The LSU quarterback is one of a few contenders to go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

At the moment, the Heisman Trophy winner and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, who was also a Heisman finalist, are the favored candidates for the top selection.

That decision will likely be made by the Cincinnati Bengals, who have two fewer wins than New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Miami Dolphins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

6. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

7. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

8. Jacksonville Jaguars: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

9. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

10. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

11. Carolina Panthers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

12. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

13. Oakland Raiders: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

14. Cleveland Browns: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

15. Indianapolis Colts: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Philadelphia Eagles: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

19. Tennessee Titans: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

21. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

22. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

23. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

24. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

25. Buffalo Bills: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

27. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

28. San Francisco 49ers: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

29. New England Patriots: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

31. Seattle Seahawks: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

32. Baltimore Ravens: K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

Burrow's spectacular senior season at LSU garnered praise from decision-makers in the NFL.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport passed on some thoughts from a collection of general managers, executives and scouting directors who spoke highly of the Heisman Trophy winner, and one NFL official said:

"I think he goes No. 1 if a team that needs a QB has the pick. If the Giants end up with the pick, it's probably Chase Young. I think (Burrow) has proved this year that he's the best guy in this draft class. Smart, tough as (heck), accurate and his team obviously loves him since they carried him off the field last week."

Another person told Rapoport that the Bengals would select Burrow if they earned the No. 1 pick:

"If it's Cincy, no doubt he's first overall. He's improved his leadership, grit and overall accuracy and decision-making since 2018. ... (Passing game coordinator Joe Brady) coming over from New Orleans really helped his growth tremendously and shows he can operate a pro system. ... Much better athlete than given credit for."

Quarterback is one of the many areas in which the Bengals have struggled, with Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley rotating time in the starting role.

If Zac Taylor wants to move on from Dalton, he has the perfect opportunity to do so with Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert available.

If Burrow lands with the AFC North side, it would be a homecoming, as he is from Ohio and started his collegiate career at Ohio State.

Cincinnati needs one loss in its final two games versus Miami and Cleveland to secure the No. 1 pick.

The race for the No. 2 selection is competitive, with the Giants, Dolphins and Redskins all sitting at 3-11.

With losses to New York and Washington, Miami has the inside track to the second pick, but that could be affected if it beats Cincinnati in Week 16. The Redskins and Giants also play Sunday.

If Burrow is gone, Young seems like the obvious pick given how much he dominated a handful of Ohio State's biggest matchups.

Some draft experts, like ESPN.com's Todd McShay, rank the defensive end as their top prospect.

However, the Bengals' quarterback need could push the best talent in the class of 2020 down to No. 2.

After Burrow and Young are chosen, there are a handful of players who could go No. 3 based on team needs.

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas are among the players to watch as the draft draws closer.

Once the NFL combine and pre-draft workouts take place, we will have a clearer idea of which prospects stand out beneath the clear-cut top two, and the third pick may be a player off our radar at the moment, just like Clelin Ferrell was before Oakland took him at No. 4 in April.

