Raiders Fans Boo Derek Carr, Throw Food, Rush Field After Final Game in Oakland

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders talks to quarterback Derek Carr #4 before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at RingCentral Coliseum on December 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The final Raiders memories at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum will not be happy ones.

After Oakland lost 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, fans booed quarterback Derek Carr off the field, threw nachos onto the playing surface and even rushed the field from the stands:

There was surely some frustration in play considering the Raiders fell to 6-8 following a fourth straight loss. It was a far cry from the impressive play on display earlier in the season that included a 6-4 start and head coach Jon Gruden celebrating with fans in the Black Hole after a win.

There is also the reality that the Raiders are no longer Oakland's team.

The AFC West squad is headed to Las Vegas following the season and plays its remaining two games on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. Fans who were hoping for a home playoff game or two were left disappointed with the recent losing streak and now have to watch their team leave the city.

