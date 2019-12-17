NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 16

0 of 32

The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus.

OK, it is coming into focus in some places. In others, things are more confusing than ever.

Thanks to wins in Week 15, the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills have punched their tickets to the playoffs. With a victory in Cleveland on Sunday, the Ravens can lock up home-field advantage.

On the NFC side, the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles all notched wins—setting up huge matchups in the NFC East and NFC North in Week 16.

Cowboys-Eagles is essentially a playoff game all its own.

Home-field advantage on the NFC side is cloudier than ever, though, after the Atlanta Falcons stunned the San Francisco 49ers at the last second. The Niners, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks all sit at 11-3 with two to play.

That race looks headed down to the wire.

Another week of showdowns and surprises has shaken up the league's pecking order from top bottom. And just as they have every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered to sort through the teams from worst to first.

The bread on this power-rankings sandwich has stayed the same for a while now.

But the filling's all over the place—again.

