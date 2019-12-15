Premier League Table Week 17: Sunday's 2019 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne stole the show during Sunday's Premier League action, playing perhaps the best half anyone has had so far this season in Manchester City's win over Arsenal.

Everton held Manchester United to a draw, in part thanks to a controversial goal that came after David De Gea was impeded, and Jan Vertonghen bagged a late winner for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here are Sunday's complete results:

Manchester United 1-1 Everton

Wolves 1-2 Spurs

Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City

Premier League Standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 17, +28, 49

2 Leicester 17, +29, 39

3 Manchester City 17, +28, 35

4 Chelsea 17, +6, 29

5 Tottenham 17, +8, 26

6 Manchester United 17, +6, 25

7 Sheffield United 17, +5, 25

8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17, +3, 24

9 Arsenal 17, -3, 22

10 Crystal Palace 16, -4, 22

11 Newcastle United 17, -7, 22

12 Burnley 17, -7, 21

13 Brighton 16, -4, 19

14 Bournemouth 17, -5, 19

15 West Ham 17, -9, 19

16 Everton 17, -9, 18

17 Aston Villa 17, -7, 15

18 Southampton 17, -18, 15

19 Norwich 17, -17, 12

20 Watford 17, -23, 9

Premier League Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals):

1 Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 16

T2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 11

T2 Tammy Abraham, Chelsea, 11

4 Marcus Rashford, Manchester United, 10

T5 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 9

T5 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 9

Arsenal were blitzed by a sensational first-half performance from De Bruyne, who gave the defending champions a three-goal lead they wouldn't relinquish.

His output in the opening half was staggering:

He kicked things off with a fantastic strike after just two minutes, set up Raheem Sterling 13 minutes later and scored his second goal with five minutes left before the break. Arsenal's dreadful defending played a part, but even the world's best defenders likely would have struggled to contain the Belgian.

The second half was made almost unnecessary as a result, with City picking up three points in comfortable fashion.

At Old Trafford, a Victor Lindelof own-goal gave the Toffees the lead, but there was plenty of controversy involved. De Gea made a weak attempt to clear a cross, but was impeded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with no foul given.

As a result, the goal was registered as yet another error for the stopper:

Mason Greenwood found an equaliser after 77 minutes, but the Toffees hung on to earn a point. Moise Kean made a late cameo as a substitute, but he was taken off again after just 17 minutes on the pitch.

Vertonghen's late winner put an end to Wolves' impressive unbeaten run:

Lucas Moura and Adama Traore had scored goals that canceled each other out, and the match seemed destined to end in a draw until Christian Eriksen found the Belgian with a good corner, and he powered a header past Rui Patricio.