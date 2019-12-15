Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City Crush Arsenal 3-0 in Premier League

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice as Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 on Sunday in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

The Belgium international gave the defending champions the perfect start by smashing home the opener with less than two minutes on the clock.

City doubled their lead on 15 minutes when an unmarked Raheem Sterling swept home De Bruyne's deflected low cross at the far post.

De Bruyne bent the visitors' third past Bernd Leno five minutes before the break and was then denied a first-half hat-trick when the goalkeeper tipped another curling effort onto the post.

The results sees Pep Guardiola's side back to winning ways after defeat to Manchester United last time out in the Premier League, and they cut the gap to Leicester City in second place to four points.

A fast start to the match saw Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli force Ederson into a block at his near post in the first minute before City raced down the other end and opened the scoring.

Fernandinho slid in Gabriel Jesus down the left, and the Brazilian cut the ball back for De Bruyne to power a first-time finish into the roof of the net:

Martinelli continued to look bright in the opening stages but Arsenal slipped further behind when De Bruyne and Sterling combined to make it 2-0.

De Bruyne swapped passes with Jesus and strode into the penalty area before playing a low cross for Sterling to sweep home his 75th Premier League goal:

There was more misery to come for Arsenal before the break. Sead Kolasinac limped off after picking up an injury and De Bruyne put Manchester City 3-0 while Arsenal were down to 10 men.

Phil Foden played the ball to the Belgian who rolled past Matteo Guendouzi and curled a clinical finish that beat Leno:

Arsenal immediately sent on Bukayo Saka to replace Kolasinac but almost lost another goal to De Bruyne's brilliance.

Again it was Foden who teed up the midfielder, but this time he could not beat Leno with a curling effort as the goalkeeper brilliantly tipped the ball on to the woodwork at full stretch.

The chances continued to flow for Manchester City after the break. Jesus fired wastefully over the bar on 51 minutes and was then denied by Leno after robbing a dawdling Sokratis.

Substitute Riyad Mahrez was denied by the Arsenal goalkeeper late on, while Sterling missed a chance to make it 4-0 with a low shot across goal that flew just wide.

Another disappointing afternoon for Arsenal saw few chances for the hosts and left Mesut Ozil showing his frustration when he was replaced in the second half:

The result leaves Arsenal with just one win in the Premier League since October 6 and only seven points off the relegation zone after 17 games.

What's Next?

Arsenal's next game is on Saturday in the Premier League against Everton at Goodison Park. Manchester City play on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup at League One side Oxford United.