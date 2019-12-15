La Liga Table 2019: Sunday's Week 17 Results and Updated Standings

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

Karim Benzema scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Real Madrid against Valencia in La Liga on Sunday.

Carlos Soler had put the hosts ahead with 12 minutes left to play, but Benzema's effort ensured Los Blancos remain level on points with Barcelona at the top of the table ahead of Wednesday's Clasico at the Camp Nou.

Getafe beat Real Valladolid 2-0 to move into fourth place in the table, while Villarreal overcame Sevilla 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Sunday's other two games saw Celta Vigo draw 2-2 with Real Mallorca and bottom side Espanyol pick up a point at home to Real Betis.

Sunday's Results

La Liga Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

Sunday Recap

Real Madrid enjoyed a strong first half at Mestalla but could not find a way past Jaume Domenech in the Valencia goal.

Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos both tested Domenech with powerful shots in the opening 10 minutes, while Rodrygo headed straight at the goalkeeper at the far post:

Valencia grew into the game and had a few sights on goal. Ferran Torres came close to breaking the deadlock from a Jose Gaya cross but Thibaut Courtois just did enough to put the 19-year-old off.

Torres had another opportunity after the break after being played in by Rodrygo, but Courtois was quick off his line to come out and block the youngster's shot.

Valencia continued to threaten and broke the deadlock after a quick break. Daniel Wass pulled the ball back to Soler in the box, and the midfielder smashed the ball past Courtois from eight yards.

Yet Real Madrid hit back with the last kick of the game. Courtois came up for a corner and forced Domenech into a save, but Benzema was on hand to smash the rebound into the back of the net.

Getafe maintained their fine form with victory over Real Valladolid that moved them above Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad in the table.

Barcelona loanee Marc Cucurella fired the hosts in front on 36 minutes. The 21-year-old lashed a shot high into the net after some good hold-up play by Jorge Molina inside the penalty area.

Leandro Cabrera went close to doubling Getafe's lead at the start of the second half. The centre-back met Damian Suarez's corner with a header that beat goalkeeper Jordi Masip but hit the far post.

Cucurella had another chance with a powerful header that forced Masip into a smart save before Angel Rodriguez nodded Jaime Mata's cross home to make it 2-0 on 82 minutes.

La Liga shared the highlights from the match:

The result means Getafe now have five wins and two draws from their last seven La Liga outings, while Valladolid are just five points clear of the drop zone.

Sevilla are just two points ahead of Getafe after slipping to their fourth La Liga defeat of the season at home to Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine took the lead on 13 minutes when Raul Albiol headed home from close range after Mario Gaspar had flicked on a corner.

Munir levelled on the hour for the hosts, but Villarreal ended a run of six matches without a win when Karl Toko Ekambi knocked home Manu Trigueros' pass for his sixth La Liga goal of the season.