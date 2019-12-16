Carabao Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for Quarter-Final Fixtures

Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

The Carabao Cup returns on Tuesday as Liverpool travel to Aston Villa in the first of the competition's quarter-finals.

On Wednesday, Everton will host Leicester City, while Oxford United will do the same with Manchester City.

Manchester United will also be in action as they welcome Colchester United to Old Trafford.

Tuesday, December 17

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)

Wednesday, December 18

Everton vs. Leicester City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Oxford United vs. Manchester City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK)

Manchester United vs. Colchester United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Matches broadcast by Sky in the UK can be streamed via Sky Go. In the USA, ESPN+ will stream all four matches.

Odds

Aston Villa (4-9), Draw (33-5), Liverpool (10-1)

Everton (24-13), Draw (45-17), Leicester (13-8)

Oxford (25-1), Draw (10-1), Man City (1-7)

Man United (1-7), Draw (44-5), Colchester (28-1)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Preview



For Liverpool, Tuesday's game comes at a less-than-ideal time as it clashes with their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Their trip to Aston Villa will be the first of two games in the space of a day:

The club, having never won the Club World Cup, will prioritise that competition over their domestic duties.

Liverpool will use two separate squads to handle the fixtures. The first team will play in the Club World Cup while a youth side will feature in the Carabao Cup, with the trip to Villa being overseen by under-23s boss Neil Critchley.

Villa are the favourites as a result, but a team largely comprised of youngsters did manage to hold Arsenal to a 5-5 draw in the previous round:

United are heavy favourites against Colchester.

The U's will likely take some encouragement from the Red Devils' failure to beat Rochdale earlier in the competition. United were held to a 1-1 draw by the League One side over 90 minutes at Old Trafford and required penalties to progress.

Colchester are a tier below Rochdale, though, and United ran out comfortably 4-0 winners against AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League last Thursday despite naming a side largely packed with youngsters and reserves, so they should be more convincing here.

Leicester and Everton have already faced off in December, with the Foxes triumphing 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

On Wednesday, they'll meet at Goodison Park, where Duncan Ferguson will be in the dugout for the Toffees instead of Marco Silva. Everton may be a tougher prospect this time around, as they beat Chelsea 3-1 there in his first game in charge and claimed an excellent point at Manchester United on Sunday.

Leicester come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Norwich City:

Jamie Vardy's scoring run came to an end, but his header forced an own goal from Tim Krul:

While it was a disappointing result, the Foxes' form is still incredible—they've won 12 of their last 14 games in all competitions and Vardy has 16 goals this season—so they'll be tough to beat.

Meanwhile, Man City are bidding to win the competition for the third season running. They've dominated the League Cup in recent years, having won it four times since 2014.

The Sky Blues beat Oxford 3-0 on their way to winning it last season.

The League One side haven't even found the net in their last three games, so it's difficult to imagine the result being much different this time around.