La Liga Results 2019 Week 17: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Barcelona dropped points at Real Sociedad on Saturday after a 2-2 La Liga draw in the Basque Country.

Atletico Madrid beat Osasuna 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, propelling the hosts up to fourth.

Granada's declining form continued after a 2-1 home defeat against Levante, and Athletic Bilbao and Eibar could not be split during a goalless draw.

Saturday's Results

Granada 1-2 Levante

Sociedad 2-2 Barca

Athletic Club 0-0 Eibar

Atletico 2-0 Osasuna

La Liga Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona: 16, 23, 35

2. Real Madrid: 15, 21, 34

3. Sevilla: 16, 5, 31

4. Atletico Madrid: 17, 8, 29

5. Real Sociedad: 17, 8, 28

6. Getafe: 16, 8, 27

7. Athletic Club: 17, 7, 27

8. Valencia: 16, 3, 26

9. Granada: 17, 2, 24

10. Osasuna: 17, 2, 23

11. Levante: 17, -4, 23

12. Real Betis: 16, -5, 22

13. Villarreal: 16, 4, 19

14. Real Valladolid: 16, -4, 19

15. Alaves: 17, -6, 19

16. Eibar: 17, -13, 16

17. Real Mallorca: 16, -12, 14

18. Celta Vigo: 16, -11, 13

19. Leganes: 17, -16, 10

20. Espanyol: 16, -20, 9

Saturday Recap

Barca opened the door for Real Madrid to claim the top of La Liga before Wednesday's El Clasico at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana ran into a Sociedad side high on confidence, and the home side controlled possession for long periods of the game.

Diego Llorente helped the hosts take the lead after Sergio Busquets fouled him in the box, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to slot away a penalty.

However, Antoine Griezmann gave the champions a route back into the game with an equaliser after 38 minutes.

The comeback for the visitors appeared complete four minutes into the second half when Lionel Messi assisted Luis Suarez to score.

La Real remained vigilant, and Alexander Isak smashed home to make it 2-2 for the Reale Arena team.

A second-half show gave Atleti a vital win for manager Diego Simeone after a difficult season for Los Colchoneros.

An even first half saw the hosts burst into life after half-time, and Simeone's men made sure the points would be theirs.

Kieran Trippier created the 67th-minute opener for Atleti. Alvaro Morata headed home the England international's cross.

Saul Niguez put the game to bed with 15 minutes left, as the 25-year-old clinically finished after combining with Angel Correa.

The victory broke a painful run of just two wins in Atleti's last nine in all competitions, which has caused doubt's about Simeone's tenure in the capital.

