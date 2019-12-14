EPL Table: Saturday's Week 17 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Leicester City's chances at catching Liverpool in the Premier League took a major hit Saturday.

After Liverpool took care of business in their 2-0 defeat of Watford, Leicester finished with a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Norwich City. That was far from the only surprising result of the day, with Chelsea coming up empty-handed at home against Bournemouth.

Here is a look at the results from the Week 17 fixtures and the updated league table.

Saturday Results

Liverpool 2, Watford 0

Chelsea 0, Bournemouth 1

Sheffield United 2, Aston Villa 0

Leicester City 1, Norwich City 1

Burnley 1, Newcastle United 0

Southampton 0, West Ham United 1

Premier League Table (games played, points, goal difference)

1. Liverpool: 17, 49, +28

2. Leicester: 17, 39, +29

3. Manchester City: 16, 32, +25

4. Chelsea: 17, 29, +6

5. Sheffield United: 17, 25, +5

6. Manchester United: 16, 24, +6

7. Wolves: 16, 24, +4

8. Spurs: 16, 23, +7

9. Arsenal: 16, 22, 0

10. Crystal Palace: 16, 22, -4

11. Newcastle: 17, 22, -7

12. Burnley: 17, 21, -7

13. Brighton: 16, 19, -4

14. Bournemouth: 17, 19, -5

15. West Ham: 17, 19, -9

16. Everton: 16, 17, -9

17. Aston Villa: 17, 15, -7

18. Southampton: 17, 15, -18

19. Norwich: 17, 12, -17

20. Watford: 17, 9, -23

Recap

If Leicester City are going to find a way to catch Liverpool, they're going to need a lot of help. The Foxes blew what should have been an easy three points (and a chance to keep pace with Liverpool) with a frustrating 1-1 draw with Norwich City. Their lone goal came when Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul parried Jamie Vardy's header into the net to cancel out Teemu Pukki's opener.

The draw snapped Leicester's eight-match winning streak and came against a Norwich side that sits in clear danger of relegation.

Chelsea were similarly disappointed after an ugly 1-0 loss to Bournemouth at home. The visitors came into the game having lost four of their last five Premier League matches, but Dan Gosling found the back of the net in the 84th minute—with the goal awarded after a lengthy VAR check—and the Cherries held out to secure the biggest upset of Week 17 so far.

Liam Twomey of The Athletic detailed some of Chelsea's struggles against the Cherries:

Liverpool, meanwhile, continued to run away with the championship to stay unbeaten through 17 matches. Mohamed Salah scored a pair of goals to lead a 2-0 win over Watford.