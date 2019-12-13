Nationals Rumors: WAS Focused on Josh Donaldson After Losing Anthony Rendon

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 14, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Josh Donaldson #20 of the Atlanta Braves hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning in game five of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals are looking to fill an open spot at third base with free agent Josh Donaldson, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN Radio.

Donaldson, 34, had 37 home runs, 94 RBI and a .900 OPS in 155 games for the 97-65 Atlanta Braves last season. His efforts helped Atlanta win its second straight NL East title.

The ex-Oakland Athletic, Toronto Blue Jay and Cleveland Indian has made three All-Star Games in eight MLB seasons and won the 2015 American League MVP.

Donaldson would replace Anthony Rendon if he signed with the defending World Series champions. Rendon inked a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, per Heyman.

      

