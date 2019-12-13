La Liga Table 2019 Week 17: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Alaves pegged back visitors Leganes during a 1-1 draw on Friday in La Liga at the Mendizorroza Stadium.

Martin Braithwaite gave the away side the lead two minutes before half-time, but Joselu grabbed an equaliser with nine minutes to play.

This weekend's La Liga fixtures see leaders Barcelona travel to Real Sociedad on Saturday, while Real Madrid visit Valencia on Sunday.

La Liga Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona: 15, 23, 34

2. Real Madrid: 15, 21, 34

3. Sevilla: 16, 5, 31

4. Real Sociedad: 16, 8, 27

5. Getafe: 16, 8, 27

6. Athletic Club: 16, 7, 26

7. Atletico Madrid: 16, 6, 26

8. Valencia: 16, 3, 26

9. Granada: 16, 3, 24

10. Osasuna: 16, 4, 23

11. Real Betis: 16, -5, 22

12. Levante: 16, -5, 20

13. Villarreal: 16, 4, 19

14. Real Valladolid: 16, -4, 19

15. Alaves: 17, -6, 19

16. Eibar: 16, -13, 15

17. Real Mallorca: 16, -12, 14

18. Celta Vigo: 16, -11, 13

19. Leganes: 17, -16, 10

20. Espanyol: 16, -20, 9

Friday Recap

The home side were forced to stage a late recovery in order to gain a point in the Basque Country.

Leganes' Kevin Rodrigues went close to breaking the deadlock in the opening stages, and Lucas Perez wasted Alaves' best chance midway through the first half.

The opener came from Braithwaite after he combined with Rodrigues, allowing the Cucumber Growers a slim advantage before the interval.

A tepid affair saw few clearcut chances to score, and both teams struggled to work opposing goalkeepers.

The hosts dominated possession throughout and nearly equalised when Manu Garcia's header went close from Martin Aguirregabiria's cross.



Alaves increased the pressure and were finally rewarded when Joselu rescued a point from close range late in the game.

Both teams are desperate for wins near the bottom of the table, and it was an opportunity wasted by Leganes as they attempt to escape a relegation battle.