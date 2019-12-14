Valencia vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2019

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 11: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Head coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Real Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium on December 11, 2019 in Brugge, Belgium. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid face consecutive away days in La Liga, starting with a trip to Valencia on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's men will then venture to Barcelona on Wednesday for El Clasico. It represents a vital pair of matches for Madrid, who are tied on 34 points with Barca at the top of the table.

Los Blancos are undefeated in their last 10 in all competitions, but Valencia are also experiencing an encouraging run. The hosts have won three consecutive games, including the 1-0 UEFA Champions League win at Ajax that saw them qualify for the knockouts.

                

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m ET

TV: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (USA)

StreamPremier PlayerLaLigaTVbeIN Connect

Odds: Valencia: 27-10, Madrid: 87-100, draw: 61-20 (via Caesars)

               

Preview

The 33-time Spanish champions arrive at the Mestalla Stadium in good form and chasing La Liga supremacy.

Zidane will have one eye on El Clasico, but the threat of Los Ches on their own patch is significant.

Recent history has been tumultuous for the Valencia. However, Albert Celades' team are in the groove before the turn of the year. The former Real player, who won two La Liga titles with Los Blancos, took the reins in September, and his impact has been impressive.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - DECEMBER 10: Albert Celades the head coach / manager of Valencia CF celebrates with the fans at full time during the UEFA Champions League group H match between AFC Ajax and Valencia CF at Amsterdam Arena on December 10, 2019 in
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The club gained just one win in their first six, which led to Marcelino being dismissed as coach, but Celades has the driven the team back up the table.

Valencia were not expected to defeat Ajax on the final day of Champions League qualifying, but the victory saw the club achieve top spot in Group H above Chelsea, sending the Dutch giants into the UEFA Europa League.

The clean sheet at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday displayed Valencia's improving discipline, and with the top sides bunched together at the La Liga summit, the Oranges will believe they can burst into the top-four.

Real suffered their own early-season wobble after one win in three at the start of La Liga, but that's long forgotten after recent weeks.

BRUGGE, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 11: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Head coach Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid speak with Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Real Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium on December
TF-Images/Getty Images

Zidane's men have lost only one league game this season when they were edged out 1-0 by Mallorca in October.

With the trip to the Camp Nou on the horizon, Real might consider rotating their starting options before arriving in Catalonia.

Vinicius Jr. was drafted back into the starting XI after injury impacted Zidane's selection against Espanyol, and the 19-year-old was impressive as Real won 2-0 last weekend.

The youngster could get a further opportunity to shine against Valencia after scoring against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Related

    Zico Reveals Not Getting Slefie with Klopp as Huge Regret

    Brazil legend opens up about life in Japan and his career

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zico Reveals Not Getting Slefie with Klopp as Huge Regret

    Daniel Matthews
    via Mail Online

    Jovitic Reveals He Rejected Real Madrid and Juventus Ahead of City Move

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Jovitic Reveals He Rejected Real Madrid and Juventus Ahead of City Move

    Goal
    via Goal

    Zidane Confirms Hakimi Plans

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Zidane Confirms Hakimi Plans

    Ben Carter
    via 90min.com

    Atletico vs. Osasuna: Simeone's Focus Shifts to LaLiga

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico vs. Osasuna: Simeone's Focus Shifts to LaLiga

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English