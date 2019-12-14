Valencia vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid face consecutive away days in La Liga, starting with a trip to Valencia on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's men will then venture to Barcelona on Wednesday for El Clasico. It represents a vital pair of matches for Madrid, who are tied on 34 points with Barca at the top of the table.

Los Blancos are undefeated in their last 10 in all competitions, but Valencia are also experiencing an encouraging run. The hosts have won three consecutive games, including the 1-0 UEFA Champions League win at Ajax that saw them qualify for the knockouts.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m ET

TV: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports (USA)

Stream: Premier Player, LaLigaTV, beIN Connect

Odds: Valencia: 27-10, Madrid: 87-100, draw: 61-20 (via Caesars)

Preview

The 33-time Spanish champions arrive at the Mestalla Stadium in good form and chasing La Liga supremacy.

Zidane will have one eye on El Clasico, but the threat of Los Ches on their own patch is significant.

Recent history has been tumultuous for the Valencia. However, Albert Celades' team are in the groove before the turn of the year. The former Real player, who won two La Liga titles with Los Blancos, took the reins in September, and his impact has been impressive.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The club gained just one win in their first six, which led to Marcelino being dismissed as coach, but Celades has the driven the team back up the table.

Valencia were not expected to defeat Ajax on the final day of Champions League qualifying, but the victory saw the club achieve top spot in Group H above Chelsea, sending the Dutch giants into the UEFA Europa League.

The clean sheet at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday displayed Valencia's improving discipline, and with the top sides bunched together at the La Liga summit, the Oranges will believe they can burst into the top-four.

Real suffered their own early-season wobble after one win in three at the start of La Liga, but that's long forgotten after recent weeks.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Zidane's men have lost only one league game this season when they were edged out 1-0 by Mallorca in October.

With the trip to the Camp Nou on the horizon, Real might consider rotating their starting options before arriving in Catalonia.

Vinicius Jr. was drafted back into the starting XI after injury impacted Zidane's selection against Espanyol, and the 19-year-old was impressive as Real won 2-0 last weekend.

The youngster could get a further opportunity to shine against Valencia after scoring against Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.