Liverpool vs. Watford: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Liverpool remain undefeated in the Premier League this season, and the leaders welcome Watford on Saturday to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been unstoppable in the English top flight this term with 16 wins and one draw to their name.

Meanwhile, Nigel Pearson became the third Hornets manager this season after succeeding Quique Sanchez Flores, and he takes charge of the team officially for the first time on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports App

Odds: Liverpool 9-50, Watford 13-1, draw 13-2 (via Caesars)

Preview

Liverpool are continuing to churn out results with the kind of ruthless efficiency needed to win the title.

Klopp's defence have earned just three clean sheets in the league during the campaign, but no opponent has been able to take maximum points from them.

At odds of 13-1, no one will expect Watford to cause the shock of the season at Anfield, but Pearson is optimistic about his team's chances of survival this term, per Marcus Parekh of the Telegraph:

"It's a challenge that on the face of it looks very, very difficult. It's certainly possible we can stay up, for sure we can stay up. But we're going to have to have a collective buy-in from everybody that's associated with us. The players, certainly as a group definitely need that. It strikes me as a club with an identity that maybe we need to redefine on the pitch. But I'm confident that we can do that, for sure."

Pearson added that he isn't "kidding himself" about Watford's task on Merseyside. The 56-year-old also conceded he had been unsure if he would get to coach in the top flight again after leaving Leicester City in 2015.

Meanwhile, Liverpool can now concentrate on domestic matters after securing their place in the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp's men scored an impressive 2-0 win at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, sealing top spot in Group E after some nervous moments in qualifying.

The tournament resumes in February, and with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, the Reds can pull away if their nearest rivals drop more points.

Leicester remain in second, but Manchester City are 14 points off the pace after losing 2-1 in the Manchester derby last weekend.