Dodgers Rumors: LA 'Most Aggressive' on Ex-Yankees RP Dellin Betances

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly among the "most aggressive" teams in pursuit of free-agent relief pitcher Dellin Betances, who earned four All-Star selections as a member of the New York Yankees.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the update Thursday.

Betances was one of the most dominant relievers in baseball during his time with the Yanks. He posted a 2.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 118 holds and 36 saves with an eye-popping 621 strikeouts in 381.2 innings across eight seasons with the club that selected him in the eighth round of the 2006 MLB draft.

The 31-year-old New York City native was limited to one appearance during the 2019 campaign because of injuries, though. He started the year on the injured list because of a shoulder injury and returned in September only to suffer a torn Achilles in his first outing of the year.

Another concern amid his comeback effort was a lack of velocity. His average career fastball is 97.9 mph, but he sat at 94.9 mph during his only game this season, per FanGraphs.

"This was the hardest I've thrown this year," Betances told reporters in September during his rehab assignment. "I wasn't (92-94) in spring this year. I know for me it always takes a little bit, so I think the more I pitch the better I'll be. I know with adrenalin and more fans, you can add a couple (mph) there."

If signed by the Dodgers, he'd join former Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen as bullpen assets L.A. will hope can produce bounce-back years in 2020.

Treinen, who signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers, was virtually unhittable in 2018 with a 0.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 80.1 innings en route to 38 saves.

He couldn't match that production in 2019 as he lost the closer job to Liam Hendriks while on the injured list with a shoulder strain. He finished the year with a 4.91 ERA.

Kenley Jansen will remain Los Angeles' closer, but adding Treinen and potentially Betances alongside Pedro Baez would give the club potential of a true shutdown bullpen next season.