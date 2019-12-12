Europa League 2019: Final Group Tables, Results, Qualified Teams After Thursday

JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Arsenal won Group F in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday after a dramatic 2-2 comeback at Standard Liege.

The Gunners maintained top spot after a surprise 3-2 victory for Vitoria de Guimaraes at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Manchester United scored four in 11 minutes at the start of the second half to defeat AZ Alkmaar 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Malmo secured first in Group B after beating FC Copenhagen 1-0 on the road, forcing the Dane's to accept second.

Getafe's 3-0 win over FC Krasnodar allowed the Spanish team to qualify ahead of the Russian Premier League outfit.

Thursday's Results

APOEL 1-0 Sevilla

Qarabag FK 1-1 F91 Dudelange

FC Copenhagen 0-1 Malmo FF

Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Lugano

Getafe 3-0 FC Krasnodar

FC Basel 1893 2-0 Trabzonspor

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Rosenborg

LASK 3-0 Sporting CP

Rennes 2-0 Lazio

CFR Cluj 2-0 Celtic

Standard Liege 2-2 Arsenal

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Vitoria de Guimaraes

FC Porto 3-2 Feyenoord

Rangers 1-1 BSC Young Boys

Espanyol 0-1 CSKA Moscow

Ludogorets Razgrad 1-1 Ferencvaros

Gent 2-1 Olexandriya

Wolfsburg 1-0 Saint-Etienne

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Istanbul Basaksehir

Roma 2-2 Wolfsberger AC

Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 Besiktas

Slovan Bratislava 2-4 Braga

Partizan Belgrade 4-1 FC Astana

Manchester United 4-0 Alkmaar

Europa League standings (Team, Goal Difference, Points):

Group A

Q. Sevilla, 11, 15

Q. APOEL, 2, 10

3. Qarabag, -3, 5

4. Dudelange, -10, 4

Group B

Q. Malmo, 2, 11

Q. Copenhagen, 1, 9

3. Dynamo Kyiv, 0, 7

4. Lugano, -3, 3

Group C

Q. Basel, 8, 13

Q. Getafe, 4, 12

3. Krasnodar, -4, 9

4. Trabzonspor, -8, 1

Group D

Q. LASK, 7, 13

Q. Sporting, 4, 12

3. PSV, -3, 8

4. Rosenborg, -8, 1

Group E

Q. Celtic, 4, 13

Q. Cluj, 2, 12

3. Lazio, -3, 6

4. Rennes, -3, 4

Group F

Q. Arsenal, 7, 11

Q.Frankfurt, -2, 9

3. Standard, -2, 8

4. Vitoria, -3, 5

Group G

Q. Porto, -1, 10

Q. Rangers, 2, 9

3. Young Boys, 1, 8

4. Feyenoord, -2, 5

Group H

Q. Espanyol, 8, 11

Q. Ludogorets, 0, 8

3. Ferencvaros, -2, 7

4. CSKA Moscow, -6, 5

Group I

Q. Gent, 4, 12

Q. Wolfsburg, 2, 11

3. Saint-Etienne, -2, 4

4. Oleksandriya, -4, 3

Group J

Q. Monchengladbach, -2, 10

Q. Roma, 6, 9

3. Basaksehir, -3, 8

4. Wolfsberger, -1, 5

Group K

Q. Braga, 6, 14

Q. Wolves, 6, 13

3. Bratislava, -3, 4

4. Besiktas, -9, 3

Group L

Q. Manchester United, 8, 13

Q. AZ, 7, 9

3. Partizan, 0, 8

4. Astana, -15, 3

Q - Qualified

Thursday Recap

Francois Walschaerts/Associated Press

Liege missed a golden opportunity to qualify after losing a two-goal lead against Arsenal in Belgium. Frankfurt's loss to Vitoria opened the door for Standard, and if they had held on against the Gunners, they would have advanced.

Samuel Bastien's goal two minutes after half-time gave the hosts the lead, and Selim Amallah's deflected shot allowed Standard a solid advantage with 21 minutes left.

However, Arsenal responded late, with Alexandre Lacazette heading home after 78 minutes. Bukayo Saka's curling effort levelled the score with nine minutes remaining, denying Standard qualification.

Frankfurt will be grateful for the Gunners' performance after conceding two late goals in Germany. Rochinha gave the visitors a surprise eighth-minute lead, but Danny da Costa and Daichi Kamada netted for the hosts before half-time.



Al Musrati's goal five minutes from the end appeared to have given Vitoria a share of the points, but Marcus Edwards' long-range shot made it 3-2 three minutes from time.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester United turned on the style and power in the second half after AZ capitulated. A tepid opening saw both teams retain the ball without playing with creativity and freedom.

However, the Red Devils, with Mason Greenwood in full flow, scored four goals in quick secession. Ashley Young finished at the far post after 53 minutes, leading to Greenwood striking from outside of the box five minutes later.

Greenwood was fouled by Jordy Clasie in the box, and the United forward hit the ground. The referee pointed to the penalty spot, allowing Juan Mata to pass the ball home.

United kept their foot on the gas, and Greenwood once again showed his class with a consummate finish.

The victory gave the Manchester giants top spot, and AZ qualify in second.