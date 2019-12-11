Rich Hill Drawing Interest from Dodgers, Red Sox Amid Rehab from Elbow Injury

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Free-agent pitcher Rich Hill is receiving interest from two potential World Series contenders as he continues to rehab an elbow injury that plagued him throughout 2019.

Per The Athletic's Andy McCullough, Hill said he has "engaged with multiple teams," including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, so far this offseason.

Hill told McCullough that he hopes to sign with a team prior to spring training:

"I'm definitely not opposed to signing now. I think that does give the opportunity for the team, to be honest, to benefit from my experience as a whole. You've got a guy who comes into spring training as a veteran, and can help younger guys out. But also, come June, you're going to get a quality starter. And a guy who has plenty of playoff experience."

Per WEEI's Rob Bradford, Hill had primary revision surgery in October and is expected to be out until at least June.

The 39-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Dodgers. He made only 13 starts in 2019, but he was solid in those games with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 48.2 innings.

Given his age and injury history, Hill has to be carefully monitored to keep him healthy. The southpaw is capable of being a difference-maker at his best and would add quality depth to any rotation in MLB.

The Dodgers know Hill better than any team in baseball based on their recent history with him. Meanwhile, the Red Sox need depth on their pitching staff with Chris Sale, David Price and Nathan Eovaldi coming off injury-plagued seasons.