Edwin Encarnacion Rumors: Ex-Yankee Has Contract Offer; 5 AL Teams Interested

Elsa/Getty Images

Free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion is reportedly generating significant interest on the open market.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, five different American League teams have shown interest in Encarnacion. Heyman added that one National League team made Encarnacion an offer, but he prefers to play in the AL.

The AL makes more sense for Encarnacion, who is mostly limited to designated hitter at this point in his career. He did play 57 games at first base between the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees last season, his most since 2016 (74).

The Yankees acquired Encarnacion from the Mariners in June to boost their lineup in the wake of injuries to numerous key contributors, including Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. He hit .249/.325/.531 with 13 homers in 44 games after the deal.

Teams interested in Encarnacion are looking for him to add power in the middle of their lineup. The 36-year-old slugged .531 last season, his highest since 2015 (.557), and has hit at least 30 homers in eight consecutive seasons.

Given Encarnacion's age and limited defensive ability, he could end up being a free-agent bargain this offseason. Teams are always looking for proven power hitter and few players have been more consistent in that area than the three-time All-Star.