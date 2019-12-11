Antonio Brown Rips Ben Roethlisberger: 'Was Done with That Loser Long Time Ago'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 09: Antonio Brown #84 and Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Antonio Brown once again has some pointed words for former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

On Wednesday, Brown responded to a fan on Twitter who indicated the receiver's success depended on the quarterback. Brown responded he "was done with that loser long time ago," referring to Roethlisberger:

Roethlisberger averaged 3,217 yards and 21 touchdowns in six years without Brown. After the receiver joined the team in 2010, Roethlisberger averaged 4,099 yards and 26 touchdowns over the next nine seasons.

Of note, Roethlisberger helped guide the Steelers to two Super Bowls, winning each time, during his pre-AB era. Pittsburgh made one Super Bowl appearance during Brown's nine-year tenure, as it lost Super Bowl XLV his rookie season.

This is not the first time Brown has called out Roethlisberger. As Brown attempted to force his way out of Pittsburgh last offseason, he said there was a lack of respect in his relationship with the quarterback and that Roethlisberger had an "owner mentality."

Brown is a free agent after the New England Patriots released him in September amid allegations of sexual assault.

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Week 15 Fantasy Big Board 📋

    @TheMattCamp reveals his new playoff rankings ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 15 Fantasy Big Board 📋

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Year 3 Breakout Candidates

    B/R sees big things for these sophomores

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Year 3 Breakout Candidates

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Players in 2020 Free Agency

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Top Players in 2020 Free Agency

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    @MikeFreemanNFL's 10-Point Stance

    👀 Exec: Pats don't get 'benefit of the doubt' 🏁 Playoff race breakdown 📞 Rivera will get a 'billion interviews' 😬 Source: Cam's future still uncertain

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @MikeFreemanNFL's 10-Point Stance

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report