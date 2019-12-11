Antonio Brown Rips Ben Roethlisberger: 'Was Done with That Loser Long Time Ago'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Antonio Brown once again has some pointed words for former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger.

On Wednesday, Brown responded to a fan on Twitter who indicated the receiver's success depended on the quarterback. Brown responded he "was done with that loser long time ago," referring to Roethlisberger:

Roethlisberger averaged 3,217 yards and 21 touchdowns in six years without Brown. After the receiver joined the team in 2010, Roethlisberger averaged 4,099 yards and 26 touchdowns over the next nine seasons.

Of note, Roethlisberger helped guide the Steelers to two Super Bowls, winning each time, during his pre-AB era. Pittsburgh made one Super Bowl appearance during Brown's nine-year tenure, as it lost Super Bowl XLV his rookie season.

This is not the first time Brown has called out Roethlisberger. As Brown attempted to force his way out of Pittsburgh last offseason, he said there was a lack of respect in his relationship with the quarterback and that Roethlisberger had an "owner mentality."

Brown is a free agent after the New England Patriots released him in September amid allegations of sexual assault.