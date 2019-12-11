Steven Gerrard Reveals 'Positive' Talks over New Rangers Contract

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard is close to signing a new contract to extend his stay as Rangers manager, after the 39-year-old revealed talks have been continuing with the Scottish Premier League club.

Gerrard described those discussions as "pretty straightforward and positive," per BBC Sport on Wednesday. The former Liverpool midfielder also called it "a pretty simple decision" to remain in Glasgow.

Rangers approached Gerrard over a new deal "10 days ago" according to the manager, with the report stating the contract would keep Gerard around until 2024.

It makes sense for the Ibrox Stadium club to want to keep him in the dugout after Gerrard has restored Rangers' credibility as legitimate competition to the domestic dominance of city rivals Celtic.

Breaking Celtic's hold on Scottish football remains a challenge Gerrard relishes: "I'm very grateful for the opportunity to manage and lead this football club. I'm as hungry and determined to get the good days back here as I ever was."

Making good on those words and surpassing the Hoops will demand consistency from a powerful and talented squad. Gerard's ability to build this kind of group will be boosted by retaining a trio of quality veterans in goalkeeper Allan McGregor, playmaker Steven Davis and striker Jermain Defoe.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Fortunately for Rangers, Gerrard confirmed all three are also set to receive fresh terms: "Allan McGregor and Steven Davis' deals are imminent. They're all agreed. They are two players I want around on a year extension on top of this year."

On Defoe, Gerrard outlined how the 37-year-old on loan from Bournemouth is wanted for the long haul by Rangers. BBC Sport noted how Defoe will put his signature on a pre-contract agreement in January to extend his stay at Ibrox beyond next summer.

Gerrard took over Rangers in 2018 for his first senior job in management. He finished nine points adrift of Celtic in his inaugural season and recently suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Old Firm rivals in the Scottish League Cup final:

However, Gerrard does have Rangers on the brink of qualifying for the last 32 in this season's UEFA Europa League. A draw at home to Young Boys on Thursday would be enough to see Rangers progress, a worthy reward for how Gerrard has improved the club's performances in European action:

It's a far cry from the financial and ownership instability Rangers endured in recent years during the club's climb up the divisions and back to the top flight following demotion to the third tier after incurring mounting debts in 2012.

Gerrard has successfully stabilised Rangers after a period of uncertainty. He's built a tough and enterprising side with the mercurial talents of striker Alfredo Morelos as the focal point and has earned the chance to oversee the next step and bring major silverware back to Rangers.