Manny Pacquiao Earns College Diploma: 'Never Too Late to Accomplish Our Dreams'

Eight-division world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao has added yet another accolade to his impressive resume, picking up a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Local Government Administration from the University of Makati in the Philippines.

The 40-year-old, who is also a senator in his home nation, announced the news on Twitter:

Here he is receiving his diploma, per Sherrie Ann Torres of ABS-CBN:

Pacquiao revealed in February he had enrolled at the University of Makati, saying he needed the degree to get a better insight into his nation.

Pac-Man has been active in politics since 2007, when he first ran for office in a losing bid. He was elected congressman in 2010, ran unopposed in 2013 and became a senator in 2016.

The veteran southpaw owns a 62-7-2 boxing record and is the current WBA Super Welterweight titleholder. He's on a three-fight win streak and last fought in July, beating Keith Thurman by split-decision.

With his college education now complete, the road is clear for a return to the ring for Pacquiao. A close adviser told ESPN's Dan Rafael Pac-Man is eyeing date in late March or April 2020, and Mikey Garcia or Danny Garcia are shortlisted as possible opponents.