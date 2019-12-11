Manny Pacquiao Earns College Diploma: 'Never Too Late to Accomplish Our Dreams'December 11, 2019
Eight-division world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao has added yet another accolade to his impressive resume, picking up a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Local Government Administration from the University of Makati in the Philippines.
The 40-year-old, who is also a senator in his home nation, announced the news on Twitter:
Manny Pacquiao @MannyPacquiao
Let us engrave this in our hearts: It is never too late to dream bigger dreams. It is never too late to accomplish our dreams. LIVE YOUR PASSION, not just for yourself, but for your family and for our country. Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration https://t.co/p5UwnpbP65
Here he is receiving his diploma, per Sherrie Ann Torres of ABS-CBN:
Pacquiao revealed in February he had enrolled at the University of Makati, saying he needed the degree to get a better insight into his nation.
Pac-Man has been active in politics since 2007, when he first ran for office in a losing bid. He was elected congressman in 2010, ran unopposed in 2013 and became a senator in 2016.
The veteran southpaw owns a 62-7-2 boxing record and is the current WBA Super Welterweight titleholder. He's on a three-fight win streak and last fought in July, beating Keith Thurman by split-decision.
With his college education now complete, the road is clear for a return to the ring for Pacquiao. A close adviser told ESPN's Dan Rafael Pac-Man is eyeing date in late March or April 2020, and Mikey Garcia or Danny Garcia are shortlisted as possible opponents.
