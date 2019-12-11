Jurgen Klopp Hails Mohamed Salah After 'Most Difficult' Finish for Liverpool

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah for holding his nerve to score a sensational goal in the Reds' 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

The Egyptian had missed several straightforward chances in the UEFA Champions League clash before hitting the back of the net from the tightest of angles.

Klopp was asked how he could explain the goal and responded:

"Thank God I don't have to! It was, for sure, the most difficult situation he had.

"He played really well but didn't score in the situations we expect him to score, staying on track and making such a decisive [impact].

"But the difficult finish says probably much more about him than all the other goals he scored. He stayed concentrated, believes in the next moment and it was a very, very good goal. A sensational finish."

Salah spurned multiple opportunities over the course of the match, including two promising chances early in each half.

He raced onto a ball over the top from Dejan Lovren in the fifth minute but saw his effort saved by Cican Stankovic, while two minutes into the second half he blasted over from close range.

Naby Keita headed Liverpool in front in the 57th minute, and a minute later Salah netted an incredible effort (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Football writer Leanne Prescott was in awe:

It was a landmark goal for the forward:

The strike also maintained Salah's superb record in the Champions League with the Reds:

The 27-year-old has been a sensation for Liverpool since he arrived from Roma in 2017.

An astonishing first season on Merseyside saw him plunder 44 goals and 16 assists from 52 games in all competitions.

He hasn't been able to match those feats since, but he still contributed 27 goals and 13 assists last season, from the same number of appearances.

Tuesday's goal was his 11th of this campaign, and he's also provided six assists in 21 games, so he's on course to return similar numbers by the end of this season.

Having found the net in the Reds' 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, he has also scored in consecutive games for just the second time this term.

Liverpool host bottom-of-the-table Watford next Saturday, where they'll look to maintain their eight-point lead over Leicester City at the top of the Premier League.

The Hornets have shipped 30 goals this season—only Southampton and Norwich City have conceded more—so Salah is likely to have several more chances to add to his tally.