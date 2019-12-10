Tammy Abraham, Chelsea Beat Lille 2-1, Progress to UCL Knockout Stages

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea coasted into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, earning a comfortable 2-1 win over Lille at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring for the home side, who dominated the early exchanges of the encounter, in the 19th minute. Lille, who had already been confirmed as the bottom side in Group H, then switched off from a corner, allowing Cesar Azpilicueta to head home.

Chelsea were in control in the second period, although they didn't kill the game off, allowing former Blues player Loic Remy to set up an edgy finish. However, the Premier League side were able to preserve their advantage.

The Blues knew a win would be enough to qualify, with Ajax and Valencia facing off in the night's other Group H fixture.

While Chelsea weren't guaranteed a spot in the last-16 before kick off, they would have been confident of getting the job done on the night against a Lille team that has underwhelmed so far in the competition.

From the off, it was clear there was a chasm in class between the two teams and Abraham took advantage, capitalising on some nice work from Willian to prod home from close range:

Per the competition Twitter account, the England striker is excelling in front of his own fans at the moment:

Chelsea were in total control from this point on and the Stamford Bridge crowd were enjoying watching some of their star attackers express themselves, with Christian Pulisic a constant threat.

With that in mind, it was a surprise the next goal came from a defender, as was the manner of it. Azpilicueta is not renowned for his finishing nor his aerial prowess, but he charged in unmarked to nod home a corner to double his side's advantage.

Liam Twomey of The Athletic reflected on what was a much better showing for Chelsea following their 3-1 loss at Everton:

With Lille lacking the desire and the quality to get back into the game in the second period, it was no shock that the match started to fizzle out in the second period, with Chelsea bossing the ball for long spells.

Pulisic was withdrawn by manager Frank Lampard, perhaps with the busy Christmas period in mind, and was given a standing ovation from his supporters. Per Squawka Football, he was a constant problem for Lille when on the field:

Chelsea saw a little too much complacency creep into their play in the final stages though and Lille were able to capitalise, with Remy thudding a hammer of a shot off the crossbar and over the line.

That did set up a potentially nervy finish for the home supporters, as a goal would have been enough to see the Blues eliminated given results elsewhere.

However, Lampard saw his side see out the final stages of the clash and will be delighted his side managed to advance from what was a potentially testing group.

What's Next?

The Blues are in action in the Premier League on Saturday against a struggling Bournemouth outfit. Lille have a quick turnaround, with a home clash against Montpellier to come in Ligue 1 on Friday.