Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Wednesday's Permutations

Atletico Madrid will attempt to secure qualification to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds on Wednesday when they host Lokomotiv Moscow.

Diego Simeone's team are battling Bayer Leverkusen for the second qualification spot in Group D, with the Bundesliga outfit facing Juventus in the final group match.

Real Madrid, Juve, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have all secured their progression before Wednesday's encounters.

Shakhtar Donetsk can join them in the next round if they equal Dinamo Zagreb's final group result, with the Ukrainians entertaining Atalanta, and the Croatians hosting group winners Manchester City. However, the Serie A club could sneak through with a victory if Zagreb fall against the English champions.

Wednesday's Fixtures

Club Brugge vs. Real Madrid (Group A), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Galatasaray (Group A), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Spurs (Group B), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Olympiacos vs. Red Star Belgrade (Group B), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Manchester City (Group C), 5:55 p.m GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Atalanta (Group C), 5:55 p.m GMT, 12:55 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow (Group D), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

Leverkusen vs. Juve (Group D), 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), TNT (USA), TUDN (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), B/R Live (USA)

Odds (via Caesars)

Brugge 41-20 Real Madrid 6-5 draw 11-4

PSG 3-20 Gala 17-1, draw 7-1

Bayern 9-25 Spurs 63-10 draw 23-5

Olympiacos 47-100 Red Star 6-1 draw 69-20

Zagreb 71-20 City 13-20 draw 7-2

Shakhtar 3-2 Atalanta 31-20 draw 57-20

Atletico 3-20 Lokomotiv 20-1 draw 67-10



Leverkusen 1-1 Juve 13-5 draw 53-20



Standings (matches, wins, goal difference, points)

Group A

Q. PSG: 5, 4, +10, 13

Q. Real Madrid: 5, 2, +4, 8

3. Brugge: 5, 0, -6, 3

4. Gala: 5, 0, -8, 2

Group B

Q. Bayern: 5, 5, +17, 15

Q. Spurs: 5, 3, +6, 10

3. Belgrade: 5, 1, -16, 3

4. Olympiakos: 5, 0, -7, 1

Group C

Q. Manchester City: 5, 3, +9, 11

2. Shakhtar: 5, 1, -2, 6

3. Dinamo Zagreb: 5, 1, 0, 5

4. Atalanta: 5, 1, -7, 4

Group D

Q. Juve: 5, 4, +6, 13

2. Atletico: 5, 2, +1, 7

3. Leverkusen: 5, 2, -2, 6

4. Lokomotiv: 5, 1, -5, 3

Q - qualified

Preview

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Simeone's eight-year tenure with Atleti is under threat after an inconsistent campaign that has produced just one win in the last eight in all competitions.

It's one of the toughest spells for Los Colchoneros in recent times, with the club down to seventh in La Liga.

However, Atleti are overwhelming favourites to beat a poor Lokomotiv side and progress, easing the pressure on Simeone and his staff.

Former Atletico player Kiko stressed the importance of Wednesday's outcome, per Reuters: "This is the most delicate moment of the Simeone era and the most important game."

Lokomotiv's only group success came in the opening match against Leverkusen, with a surprise 2-1 away win giving them the points.

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

Simeone said he doesn't believe his job is under threat due to recent results, per Matt Maltby of the Mirror:

"In the eight years that I have been here, it has been said that the group was not with me every year.

"There is always a moment of speculation. However, we move forward with patience and lots of energy.

"I don't think there has been more criticism than in other seasons.

"The responsibility I have is a lot. I assume it and share it with players, club, people who work in the dressing room."

UEFA Europa League places will also be decided on Wednesday, with third-placed teams dropping into the competition.

Group A sees Brugge and Galatasaray attempting to stay in Europe, with both sides facing tough matches.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Brugge play Real Madrid and Gala host PSG, but both group qualifiers will be expected to rotate their starting XIs, offering hope to their opponents.

A similar scenario will play out in Group B. Red Star and Olympiakos clash on the final matchday, with the winner set to grab third place.

Zagreb could earn the final qualification spot in Group C if they beat City, but defeat against the Premier League champions could open the door for Atalanta to jump from the bottom of the standings into second.

The Italians face a tough test at Shakhtar, but an away win will see them progress if City defeat Zagreb. Shakhtar hold second, and they will hope Pep Guardiola doesn't decide to rest the majority of his stars.