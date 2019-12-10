Rodrygo Says He Was 'Shaking' When He Met Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo has said he started shaking when he first met Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane.

The 18-year-old joined Real from Santos back in the summer, a year on from the Madrid giants reaching an agreement with the Brazilian club.

He has already made his presence known at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting two goals in seven appearances in La Liga and scoring a hat-trick against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League:

On his arrival at Real, though, Rodrygo has said he was visibly nervous meeting the legendary Zidane, per Real Madrid TV (h/t Goal):

"When I met Zidane, I started shaking. I used to watch videos of him when he was a player, and he's now my coach. It's crazy. I was delighted to meet him, but I was so nervous."

Real play Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Zidane is likely to play a weakened side in Belgium as Los Blancos have already confirmed their qualification out of Group A but cannot top the pool.

They also have a huge week coming up in La Liga. On Sunday, Real visit Valencia before next Wednesday's rescheduled El Clasico against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

In their final game before the winter break, Los Blancos then host Athletic Bilbao on December 22.

Real and Barca have been locked level on points at the top of La Liga for over a month now, with the Blaugrana holding top spot due to a superior goal difference.

If Real can win their final three league games before the Christmas break, they will be the ones at the top of the tree, but any slip-ups could leave them having to chase in the second half of the campaign.