Report: Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Likely out vs. Bills After Injury Setback

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is not expected to play on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after reaggravating his knee injury during Thursday's practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Smith-Schuster, 23, has not played since Nov. 14, missing his team's past three games. The Steelers are 3-0 during his absence.

Schefter previously reported Smith-Schuster was expected to make his return against the Bills.

In his third NFL season, Smith-Schuster has seen his numbers take a nosedive amid the struggles of the passing game without Ben Roethlisberger and his own injury issues. He missed three games in November and December with a knee injury before returning in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills.

"It is frustrating not being out there to help the guys make plays," Smith-Schuster told reporters. "I feel like I'm a huge part of this team, but at the same time, I have to do what's right for my team, for me to get healthy. Our guys can lead us to the playoffs, and hopefully I'll be back in time to contribute to the end of the season or the playoffs."

Overall, Smith-Schuster has compiled 38 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns. James Washington will return to the top of the wideout depth chart with Smith-Schuster out of the lineup.